Centene Del (CNC) Shareholder Horizon Investment Services Has Raised Its Stake by $1.43 Million as Market Value Rose; Smead Capital Management Cut Amgen (AMGN) Stake by $2.87 Million; Shares Rose

Smead Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc sold 15,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 666,765 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $126.67 million, down from 681,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $205.73. About 1.62M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 23/03/2018 – AMGEN-ALLERGAN: ABP 980 FOR TREATMENT OF THREE TYPES OF CANCER; 18/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug show promise; DEA moves to tighten opioid rules; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 125557 Company: AMGEN; 17/05/2018 – BeyondSpring to Present Positive Data From Prospective Phase 2 Trial Comparing Plinabulin to Neulasta for the Prevention of Che; 19/03/2018 – MERSANA STRENGTHENS BOARD OF DIRECTORS LEADERSHIP WITH APPOINTMENT OF WILLARD H. DERE, M.D., PROFESSOR AT THE UNIVERSITY OF UTAH AND RETIRED CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER OF AMGEN; 13/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Humira Retail Sales Rose 0.4% in Latest Week: Symphony; 17/05/2018 – Amgen and Novartis: Expect Approval in the EU in the Coming Months; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BY EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY; 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig™ (erenumab-aooe), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine p; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA approves Amgen migraine drug, price set at $6900/yr

Horizon Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 87.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc bought 27,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 58,149 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09M, up from 31,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $44.74. About 2.26 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES APPROVAL FOR FIDELIS DEAL FROM NY AG `SOON’; 02/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Contract in Florida; 13/03/2018 – Centene And RxAdvance Establish Transformative Partnership To Create Next Generation Pharmacy Management Solution; 30/05/2018 – Centene at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.35; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – PENDING REGULATORY APPROVAL, CONTRACT IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON JULY 1, 2019; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE AND RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP TO CREATE NEXT GENERATION PHARMACY MANAGEMENT SOLUTION; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.75 TO $7.15; 03/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 10/04/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 47,606 were accumulated by Madison Inv Hldgs. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.71% or 586,823 shares. Harvest Capital Management holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 1,156 shares. Dodge Cox has 21,822 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Taurus Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 4,407 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Vanguard Group holds 0.37% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 49.39 million shares. Perkins Coie Trust Com has invested 0.21% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Sns Financial Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company has 8,107 shares. Prudential Financial invested in 803,132 shares. Cypress Asset Incorporated Tx owns 12,201 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs accumulated 9,862 shares or 0.82% of the stock. Pggm Investments stated it has 896,134 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. Moneta Gru Limited Liability Company reported 3,569 shares. Moreover, M&R Cap Management has 0.26% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 6,312 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Llc holds 0.46% or 5,380 shares.

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03 million and $1.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 14,140 shares to 1.54 million shares, valued at $75.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Horizon Investment Services Llc, which manages about $205.38M and $146.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 30,767 shares to 18,529 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.