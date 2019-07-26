Centene Del (CNC) Shareholder Healthcor Management LP Lifted Stake; Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Holder Mengis Capital Management Has Boosted Holding by $496,620

Mengis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 56.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mengis Capital Management Inc bought 279 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 773 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, up from 494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $971.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $26.99 during the last trading session, reaching $1973.82. About 4.14M shares traded or 6.28% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 21/05/2018 – Variety: Amazon Studios Names NBC Vet Vernon Sanders Co-Head of TV; 07/03/2018 – Amazon admits Alexa is creepily laughing at people and is working on a fix. via @circuitbreaker; 11/03/2018 – Uber has hired a top Amazon voice exec as head of product as Daniel Graf departs:; 16/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos tweaks Trump with tweet praising Post Pulitzers; 23/04/2018 – The Amazon founder and CEO left his job at a New York-based hedge fund in 1994 and set out to sell books online; 15/03/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Exits Zodiac Aerospace, Buys More Amazon; 20/04/2018 – President Trump has repeatedly slammed Amazon, attacking the tech giant five times in one week over its business practices; 10/04/2018 – Fiserv Wins Most Creative Application of Voice Technology in PYMNTS.com Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 07/03/2018 – WPP CEO: AMAZON LESS KEEN TO SHARE DATA THAN GOOGLE, FACEBOOK; 24/05/2018 – Oregon family finds Amazon’s Alexa has a mind of her own

Healthcor Management Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 246.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp bought 723,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.02M shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.97 million, up from 293,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $52.13. About 5.22 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180937: Centene Corporation; RxAdvance Corporation; 08/03/2018 – FTC: 20180826: Centene Corporation; CMG Holding Company, LLC; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES CONTRIBUTING $340M TO NY STATE OVER 5-YR PERIOD; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Centene Proposed Sr. Unsec. Notes ‘BB+’; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Centene’s Senior Debt Ratings To Ba1, Reflecting Its Improved Business Profile; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval For The Fidelis Care Transaction From New York Department Of Health And New York Departmen; 08/03/2018 Centene Subsidiaries Awarded Contract In Arizona; 02/04/2018 – Centene: On Closing, Fidelis Care to Operate as For-Profit Health Insurer in New York; 21/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Centene Corp

Healthcor Management Lp, which manages about $3.20 billion and $2.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 392,480 shares to 157,520 shares, valued at $43.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 1.05M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,810 shares, and cut its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.78M are held by Goldman Sachs Gru Inc. Gulf Int Bancorporation (Uk) Ltd has 0.09% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Agf Investments Inc invested 0.77% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv owns 93,226 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Management Ltd Partnership has 0.07% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 100,000 shares. Tower Research Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) holds 7,364 shares. Stifel Financial reported 76,631 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Company owns 28,391 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Asset Mgmt Inc holds 96,494 shares. Andra Ap owns 143,400 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Whittier Tru Communications Of Nevada has 0% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 414 shares. 3.77M were reported by Jpmorgan Chase &. Hartford Investment Management Co invested in 45,180 shares. Polar Asset Management Partners has 0.05% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Franklin Res Inc has 2.25 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

