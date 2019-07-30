Centene Del (CNC) Shareholder Eminence Capital LP Has Raised Its Holding by $123.96 Million; Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Holding in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Decreased by $94.02 Million

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 31.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd sold 543,487 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.12% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.20M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.56M, down from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $174.05. About 74,461 shares traded or 17.05% up from the average. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 14.35% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ESGR News: 08/05/2018 – Enstar Group 1Q Loss $41.2M; 08/05/2018 – ENSTAR GROUP LTD – QTRLY RESULTS HAD NET UNREALIZED LOSSES OF $100.3 MLN ON FIXED MATURITIES INVESTMENTS; 24/05/2018 – HILLHOUSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD REPORTS 9.75 PCT STAKE IN ENSTAR GROUP LTD AS OF MAY 14 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 ENSTAR GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.12; 22/05/2018 – Enstar Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Hillhouse Capital Management, Ltd. Reports 9.75% Stake In Enstar Group

Eminence Capital Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 479.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp bought 2.34M shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.83M shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $150.08M, up from 487,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $53.84. About 4.30 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 03/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180937: Centene Corporation; RxAdvance Corporation; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Rev $58.2B-$59.0B; 21/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Entering Into Certain Undertakings With NY State Dept of Health As Part of Fidelis Care Deal; 02/04/2018 – Centene: On Closing, Fidelis Care to Operate as For-Profit Health Insurer in New York; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Rev $13.19B; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q EPS $1.91; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK ADDED MHK, SNAP, PM, CNC, IPHI IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – CENTENE PRICES OFFERING PRICES AT $107.50/SHR

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Centene Corp (CNC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Centene’s (CNC) Oregon Subsidiary Receives Preliminary Award For Expanded Oregon Health Plan Contrac – StreetInsider.com” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Centene Undervalued; Patient Shareholders Will Profit – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Does Centene Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CNC) 11% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 12 New Deals Wrap Up A Blockbuster Quarter For Mergers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Eminence Capital Lp, which manages about $10.55B and $6.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 403,656 shares to 1.63M shares, valued at $193.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 31,333 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.36M shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Financial Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 300 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Vanguard Group Incorporated has 0.09% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 42.27M shares. Lord Abbett & Lc owns 0.12% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 701,186 shares. Georgia-based Signaturefd Limited has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Wesbanco Financial Bank Inc holds 0.04% or 14,000 shares in its portfolio. 661,306 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Com invested in 19,450 shares. Tdam Usa Inc holds 159,659 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Assetmark accumulated 355,339 shares. Southernsun Asset Mgmt Ltd has 3.23% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Moreover, Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.52% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 484,222 shares. Somerset Tru Com reported 15,964 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Moreover, Miller Mngmt Limited Partnership has 6.33% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Cetera Advisor Ntwk Limited Liability Company reported 5,823 shares stake. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 98,400 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold ESGR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 12.76 million shares or 3.74% less from 13.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of Ny Mellon accumulated 54,532 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 4,928 shares. Regions invested in 1,783 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup stated it has 11,359 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brandywine Glob Invest Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 26,102 shares. Barr E S reported 104,110 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 2,754 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 1,681 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York-based Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Liability Corp has invested 4.49% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Eulav Asset Mngmt reported 2,100 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance reported 0% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Hsbc Hldg Public Limited holds 1,168 shares. Manchester Ltd Llc reported 232 shares. Chicago Equity Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.03% or 3,815 shares. Old National Bank In has invested 0.02% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR).