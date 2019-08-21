Centene Del (CNC) Shareholder Cs Mckee LP Has Boosted Its Position; As Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) Shares Rose, Manatuck Hill Partners Boosted Stake

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc increased its stake in Westport Fuel Systems Inc (WPRT) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc bought 351,961 shares as the company’s stock rose 71.68% . The hedge fund held 1.92M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.97M, up from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Westport Fuel Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $374.81 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.0499 during the last trading session, reaching $2.7899. About 14,242 shares traded. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) has risen 18.80% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WPRT News: 22/03/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 14c; 19/03/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems Names Michele Buchignani to Board; 23/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUES $64.2 MLN VS $60.1 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems: Transaction Expected to Close by End of July; 10/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 19/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC – ANNOUNCED MICHELE BUCHIGNANI HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE MARCH 16, 2018; 19/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS – APPOINTMENT OF BUCHIGNANI INCREASES NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM 9 TO 10; 19/03/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems Appoints New Director; 09/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems Publishes 2018 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders Results; 10/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 3 TO 11 PCT

Cs Mckee Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 100.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp bought 178,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 356,900 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.95M, up from 177,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $47.14. About 139,466 shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.55, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold WPRT shares while 17 reduced holdings.

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $210.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3,500 shares to 16,500 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Silver Trust (SLV) by 90,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Primo Wtr Corp (NASDAQ:PRMW).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings.