Centene Del (CNC) Shareholder Consolidated Investment Group Has Lifted Stake by $858,000 as Stock Price Rose; As Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Shares Declined, Shareholder Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Has Raised Stake

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) by 38.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec bought 4,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 16,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.94 million, up from 11,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Digital Realty Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $126.53. About 1.67 million shares traded or 62.52% up from the average. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500.

Consolidated Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 37.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc bought 16,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 61,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.20 million, up from 44,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.04% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $44.89. About 6.26M shares traded or 29.26% up from the average. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 01/05/2018 – CENTENE PRICES OFFERING PRICES AT $107.50/SHR; 08/03/2018 – FTC: 20180826: Centene Corporation; CMG Holding Company, LLC; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 EPS $4.36-EPS $4.70; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES APPROVAL FOR FIDELIS DEAL FROM NY AG `SOON’; 30/04/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Offering of Common Stk; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP QTRLY SHR $1.91; 14/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $1.7 BLN OF NOTES; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q EPS $1.91; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS EXPECTS ONE OF UNDERTAKINGS TO INCLUDE A $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CO TO STATE OF NEW YORK TO BE PAID OVER A 5-YR PERIOD – SEC FILING

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $190.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 27,800 shares to 22,700 shares, valued at $6.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 10,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,098 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $40.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 10,000 shares to 36,657 shares, valued at $13.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 52,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.43 million shares, and cut its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).