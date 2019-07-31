Centene Del (CNC) Shareholder Bridger Management Upped Its Position by $11.19 Million; Meritage Group LP Lowered Moodys (MCO) Position by $12.85 Million

Bridger Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 131.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridger Management Llc bought 211,174 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 371,783 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.74M, up from 160,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridger Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $53.8. About 3.53 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

Meritage Group Lp decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp sold 70,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.61M, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $202.24. About 623,248 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 19/03/2018 – ReadyCap Commercial, LLC Securitizes $164.96 Million of Real Estate Loans Rated by Moody’s & DBRS for Fourth Securitization; 08/05/2018 – GRAINGER TO A3 FROM A2 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 22/03/2018 – KUTXABANK’S DEPOSIT RTGS FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK STABLE; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Nh Hotels; Corporate Family Rating At B1; 07/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS RATINGS OF MORGAN STANLEY; OUTLOOK STABLE; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Japan Tobacco’s Ratings; Changes Outlook To Negative; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES STEAK N SHAKE TO Caa1 CORPORATE FAMILY RATIN; 29/03/2018 – This is a ‘critical time’ for Tesla, says Moody’s analyst who who downgraded its credit rating”,; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS ZOETIS’ PURCHASE OF ABAXIS IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Burlington, Vt Airport Enterprise To Baa2, Outlook Stable

Bridger Management Llc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $1.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medicines Co (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 218,910 shares to 2.84 million shares, valued at $79.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 454,227 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.75 million shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of The West accumulated 48,437 shares. Secor Limited Partnership reported 34,712 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisor Ltd Co stated it has 5,823 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Aviva Plc accumulated 153,438 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Bessemer Gp invested 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 2,287 were accumulated by Signaturefd Limited Liability. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Brinker accumulated 12,196 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company invested in 799,586 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 205,122 were reported by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. Highbridge Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.13% or 78,478 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 779,020 shares stake. First Personal Fincl invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Centene’s (CNC) Oregon Subsidiary Receives Preliminary Award For Expanded Oregon Health Plan Contrac – StreetInsider.com” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Centene Undervalued; Patient Shareholders Will Profit – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” on May 11, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Does Centene Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CNC) 11% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Centene (CNC) Announces Purchase of Expanded Stake In Ribera Salud – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Meritage Group Lp, which manages about $11.61B and $4.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 155,004 shares to 1.60 million shares, valued at $248.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 498 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,425 shares, and has risen its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG).