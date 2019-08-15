Centene Del (CNC) Shareholder Bridger Management Has Raised Stake by $11.19 Million as Valuation Rose; As Career Education (CECO) Stock Price Rose, Sg Capital Management Has Lifted Stake

Bridger Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 131.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridger Management Llc bought 211,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 371,783 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.74M, up from 160,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridger Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $47.72. About 3.11 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Sg Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Career Education Corp (CECO) by 37.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc bought 396,658 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.41% . The hedge fund held 1.45M shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.92 million, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Career Education Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.50B market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $21.95. About 421,534 shares traded. Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) has risen 4.06% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.06% the S&P500. Some Historical CECO News: 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Education Realty Trust — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results; 23/04/2018 – Arkansas DoH: Career Education & Workforce Development Board; 14/05/2018 – West Covina Welcomes New Career Training Re; 02/05/2018 – Career Education 1Q Rev $148.1M; 17/05/2018 – Career Education 30.9% Owned by Hedge Funds; 22/04/2018 – DJ Career Education Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CECO); 02/05/2018 – Career Education 1Q EPS 25c; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Educati; 26/04/2018 – The Keystone School to Offer Postsecondary Career Education Program; 30/04/2018 – OrlandoJobs.com Unveils Hire Day Orlando-The Largest Job Fair, Career Education and Community Resource Day Ever in Central Flor

Bridger Management Llc, which manages about $3.11B and $1.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 5,155 shares to 51,302 shares, valued at $6.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medicines Co (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 218,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.84 million shares, and cut its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4.

