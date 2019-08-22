Centene Del (CNC) Shareholder Bloom Tree Partners Lifted Position by $25.19 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Consolidated Edison Com (ED) Shareholder Cibc World Markets Has Decreased Its Holding

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc Com (ED) by 40.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp sold 41,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 62,017 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.26 million, down from 103,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $88.63. About 49,088 shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – CON EDISON IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, ITS MINI-TENDER OFFER OR MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTATION; 23/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $77; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 29/05/2018 – U.S. Army pulls Mountain Valley natgas pipeline permit in W. Virginia; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON, RECOMMENDS HOLDER REJECTION OF MINI-TENDER; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY SHR $1.38; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $4.15 TO $4.35; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 16/04/2018 – GridBright Helps Con Edison Reduce Subway Delays Caused by Power Outages; 23/03/2018 – New Jersey AG opposes eminent domain for PennEast natgas pipeline

Bloom Tree Partners Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 137.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc bought 475,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 819,965 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.54 million, up from 344,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $46.84. About 793,260 shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 50 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $156,590 activity. $1,968 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares were bought by Muccilo Robert. McAvoy John bought 27 shares worth $2,358. Another trade for 26 shares valued at $2,046 was bought by Nadkarni Gurudatta D. Sanchez Robert had bought 26 shares worth $2,271. 4 shares were bought by de la Bastide Lore, worth $349. Another trade for 1 shares valued at $85 was made by RESHESKE FRANCES on Sunday, March 31.

Cibc World Markets Corp, which manages about $12.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (NYSE:UPS) by 145,665 shares to 266,694 shares, valued at $29.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Omnicom Group Inc Com (NYSE:OMC) by 18,847 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,399 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk Corp has invested 0.14% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Ls Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 66,715 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 193,918 shares. Reilly Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Conning Inc holds 6,393 shares. National Pension Ser accumulated 363,159 shares. Aqr Capital Lc has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Greenleaf reported 12,041 shares. Court Place Advisors Ltd reported 3,514 shares stake. 30,450 were reported by Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky. Allstate invested in 0.06% or 27,919 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 1,310 shares. Nomura Holding Inc holds 0.01% or 15,247 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.05% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Co invested in 0.03% or 811,376 shares.

Bloom Tree Partners Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $918.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 125,739 shares to 135,460 shares, valued at $33.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 210,373 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 643,653 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advsrs Lc has invested 0.06% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Gsa Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Covington Capital holds 0% or 66 shares in its portfolio. Exane Derivatives holds 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 20 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Communication invested in 0.06% or 13,550 shares. Metropolitan Life Co Ny invested in 0.05% or 41,410 shares. Voya Ltd Liability Com holds 2.42 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Communication reported 3.77M shares stake. Kennedy Capital Inc has invested 0.13% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Bancorporation Of The West stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Thomas White Intl Ltd stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Bancorp Of America Corp De holds 0.03% or 3.98M shares. M&T Natl Bank Corp reported 27,975 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fred Alger Management invested in 0% or 300 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 9,930 shares.

