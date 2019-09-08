Centene Del (CNC) Shareholder B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake; Pros Holdings (PRO) Shareholder Whetstone Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Holding

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 102.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management bought 11,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 23,169 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 million, up from 11,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $45.89. About 3.08 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 02/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP – UPON CLOSING OF FIDELIS CARE DEAL, FIDELIS CARE WILL OPERATE AS A FOR-PROFIT HEALTH INSURER IN NEW YORK; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FIDELIS DEAL COMPLETED NO LATER THAN JULY 1; 01/05/2018 – CENTENE PRICES OFFERING PRICES AT $107.50/SHR; 02/04/2018 – Centene: On Closing, Fidelis Care to Operate as For-Profit Health Insurer in New York; 15/03/2018 – Centene Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CENTENE IS FOR INITIATIVES TO PROVIDE HIGH QUALITY HEALTHCARE TO “VULNERABLE POPULATIONS WITHIN NEW YORK STATE”; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – NOTES PRICED AT 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT THEREOF, WHICH WILL RESULT IN AGGREGATE GROSS PROCEEDS OF $1.8 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.75-Adj EPS $7.15; 09/05/2018 – llliniCare Health Recognized with Two Platinum Awards from Decision Health for Outstanding Achievement in Healthcare; 23/03/2018 – FTC: 20180865: Centene Corporation; MHM Services, Inc

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc sold 14,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.41% . The hedge fund held 648,252 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.38 million, down from 662,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pros Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.58% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $64.63. About 446,878 shares traded. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 92.45% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24; 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $34; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings Sees 2Q Rev $46M-$46.5M; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N FY2018 REV VIEW $189.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/04/2018 – DJ PROS Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRO); 16/04/2018 – PROS Selects Noted Author, Business Thinker Jim Collins as Outperform 2018 Headliner; 10/04/2018 – CLEARLAKE CAPITAL BUYS WHEEL PROS, TERMS NOT DISCLOSED; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% of Pros Holdings; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 19c; 16/05/2018 – SAP and PROS Team up to Provide One-Stop Commerce and Merchandising Solution for Airlines

Analysts await PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.21 EPS, up 22.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.22 actual EPS reported by PROS Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% EPS growth.

More notable recent PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PROS Holdings’ Short Thesis Isn’t Playing Out – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CorePoint Lodging Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CPLG – GlobeNewswire” published on August 13, 2019, Stockhouse.com published: “PROS Drives Digital Transformation Shift in Airline Industry with Acquisition of Travelaer SAS – Stockhouse” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For September 5, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CooperCompanies Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:COO – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $149.80M and $246.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yext Inc by 56,867 shares to 813,050 shares, valued at $17.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pivotal Software Inc by 241,738 shares in the quarter, for a total of 328,132 shares, and has risen its stake in Qad Inc (NASDAQ:QADA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold PRO shares while 40 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 4.72% more from 34.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Citigroup owns 12,916 shares. Da Davidson holds 0.01% or 8,660 shares in its portfolio. Df Dent & Com has 2.38% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Carroll Financial Associate stated it has 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Fmr Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 935,783 shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 940,128 shares or 0.05% of the stock. The New York-based Tower Rech Ltd Co (Trc) has invested 0.01% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). American Group has invested 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 4,800 shares. Northern Tru invested in 0.01% or 571,240 shares. Massachusetts-based State Street Corp has invested 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). California Employees Retirement Sys invested 0% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Etrade Cap Mngmt Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bankshares owns 94,182 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Amp Limited invested 0.11% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 779,020 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 0.08% or 572,010 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj accumulated 15,000 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 18,447 shares stake. 35,224 were accumulated by Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs. Moreover, Shell Asset Management Communication has 0.08% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 71,014 shares. 157,300 were accumulated by Axon Capital Lp. Boston Advsrs Llc holds 39,601 shares. Capital Intl Invsts holds 0.16% or 6.83M shares in its portfolio. Assetmark Inc holds 0.17% or 355,339 shares. 107,061 were accumulated by Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability. Blackrock Incorporated invested in 36.54 million shares or 0.09% of the stock. Virtu Fincl Ltd Com holds 40,972 shares.

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management, which manages about $466.49 million and $254.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5,799 shares to 25,257 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,433 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,195 shares, and cut its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST).