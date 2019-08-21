Centene Del (CNC) Shareholder Aldebaran Financial Has Upped Holding by $1.14 Million; Perceptive Advisors Boosted Amarin Plc (AMRN) Holding by $33.31 Million

Aldebaran Financial Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 99.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc bought 21,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 43,140 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29M, up from 21,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $46.99. About 1.26 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.91-EPS $6.25; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Centene Outlook To Positive From Stable; Affirms; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK ADDED MHK, SNAP, PM, CNC, IPHI IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE COMMENTS ON NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL PROCESS; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CENTENE’S SR DEBT RATINGS TO Ba1, REFLECTING; 18/05/2018 – CENTENE – CONTRACT WILL BE ADMINISTERED BY COUNTY’S DEPARTMENT OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH AND IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE JULY 1, 2018; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief: Centene partnership with pharmacy start-up will drive better care with lower costs; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $1.7 BLN OF NOTES

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amarin Corporation Plc (AMRN) by 34.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1.67M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% . The hedge fund held 6.54 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.79 million, up from 4.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amarin Corporation Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.77B market cap company. The stock increased 4.63% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $16.15. About 4.59 million shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 658.78% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 658.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 12/04/2018 – Amarin Sponsors Three Scientific Presentations Scheduled for National Lipid Association Scientific Sessions; 23/04/2018 – Amarin Announces Promotion of Aaron Berg to Position of Chief Commercial Officer; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN – REV POTENTIAL FOR VASCEPA OUTSIDE U.S. SEEN TO BE RELATIVELY MODEST UNTIL ADDITIONAL COUNTRIES APPROVAL; 04/04/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION -ESTIMATES THAT NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR ITS FIRST FISCAL QUARTER IS LIKELY TO BE APPROXIMATELY $43 MLN; 01/04/2018 – Amarin Corp Conference Set By H.C. Wainwright for Apr. 8-10; 04/04/2018 – Amarin’s REDUCE-IT Cardiovascular Outcomes Study Reaches 100% Mark for Estimated Onset of Target Primary Major Adverse Cardiovascular Events; 04/05/2018 – BELTA CITES BELARUS FINANCE MINISTER AMARIN ON CHINA BOND

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Aldebaran Financial Inc, which manages about $282.59 million and $142.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 6,241 shares to 19,375 shares, valued at $1.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,484 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,237 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

