Centene Del (CNC) Shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp Boosted Its Holding by $13.98 Million; Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Holder Matthews International Capital Management Trimmed Holding by $1.02 Million

Matthews International Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 0.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold 25,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 2.57 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.37M, down from 2.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.21% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $43.06. About 3.14M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 26/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS UNIT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$1.9 BLN; 30/04/2018 – TSMC Certifies Synopsys Design Platform for High-performance 7-nm FinFET Plus Technology; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TMSC) said Thursday it expects second-quarter revenue to range between $7.8 billion and $7.9 billion, well below expectations; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS $10-12 BLN ANNUAL CAPEX IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 19/03/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC rumored to run at full capacity through H2 after getting 12nm, 16nm process orders from MediaTek, Nvidia; 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.4 BLN; 09/04/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June; 24/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Apple supply chain “taken by surprise”; 23/05/2018 – TSMC starts producing A12 processors for next iPhone series, sources say

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 103.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc bought 263,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 517,772 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.49 million, up from 254,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $45.6. About 1.72 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 14/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 EPS $4.36-EPS $4.70; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs; 10/04/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Contract in Florida; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS LOWER MIN. MEDICAL SPENDING RULE MAY BENEFIT FIRM; 04/05/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Closing of Offering of Common Stk and Full Exercise of Option; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Centene Proposed Sr. Unsec. Notes ‘BB+’; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Rev $13.19B

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94B and $2.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 383,200 shares to 417,200 shares, valued at $18.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 712,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.35M shares, and has risen its stake in 51Job Inc (NASDAQ:JOBS).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third State Bank accumulated 0% or 7,456 shares. Burney Co owns 64,045 shares. 379,188 were reported by Pointstate Limited Partnership. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.31% or 661,306 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 6,252 shares. Stifel Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Healthcor Management Ltd Partnership has 2.18% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 1.02 million shares. 5,159 were accumulated by First Allied Advisory Svcs. Loomis Sayles Ltd Partnership owns 172 shares. High Pointe Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.05% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Victory Capital Management holds 0.07% or 606,514 shares. 18,064 are owned by Kentucky Retirement. Tci Wealth reported 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Carnegie Cap Asset Management Limited Company invested in 8,090 shares. Principal Fincl Grp invested 0.04% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $39.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Limited by 158,200 shares to 610,224 shares, valued at $85.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gds Hldgs Ltd by 175,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 467,171 shares, and cut its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.