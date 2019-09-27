Centene Del (CNC) Share Value Rose While Wright Investors Service Decreased Holding; Scott & Selber Lifted Its Sysco (SYY) Holding by $1.23 Million as Share Price Declined

Scott & Selber Inc increased its stake in Sysco Corporation (SYY) by 120.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc bought 17,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 32,077 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.27 million, up from 14,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $78.8. About 1.65 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 12/04/2018 – SYSCO NAMES HINSHAW TO BOARD EXPANDING NUMBER ON BOARD TO 14; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SALES INCREASED 6.1% TO $14.3 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Five Prominent Gaming CEOs in Showcase Event at 22nd Annual East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic City; 15/05/2018 – Five Distinguished Women to Discuss Challenges Women Face in Gaming World at East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.67; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sysco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYY); 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS EARLY TENDER RESULTS & UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – NO LOSS OR INJURY TO HUMAN LIFE DUE TO FIRE; 16/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 34th Annual Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference

Wright Investors Service Inc decreased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 22.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc sold 7,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 26,282 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38 million, down from 33,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.85% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $43.13. About 6.44M shares traded or 36.66% up from the average. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 07/05/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES CONTRIBUTING $340M TO NY STATE OVER 5-YR PERIOD; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS EXPECTS ONE OF UNDERTAKINGS TO INCLUDE A $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CO TO STATE OF NEW YORK TO BE PAID OVER A 5-YR PERIOD – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval for the Fidelis Care Transaction From NY Department of Health and NY Department of Fincl Services; 08/03/2018 – FTC: 20180826: Centene Corporation; CMG Holding Company, LLC; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – NOTES PRICED AT 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT THEREOF, WHICH WILL RESULT IN AGGREGATE GROSS PROCEEDS OF $1.8 BLN; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Centene Outlook To Positive From Stable; Affirms; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.35; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – PENDING REGULATORY APPROVAL, CONTRACT IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON JULY 1, 2019; 09/05/2018 – llliniCare Health Recognized with Two Platinum Awards from Decision Health for Outstanding Achievement in Healthcare

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold SYY shares while 313 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 388.82 million shares or 0.08% more from 388.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura Asset has 0.19% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Anchor Capital Advsr Ltd holds 1.32% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 513,712 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance accumulated 15,637 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 99,431 shares. Orrstown Fincl holds 14,102 shares. 1.03 million were accumulated by Bahl Gaynor. 6,600 are owned by Puzo Michael J. Transamerica Fincl invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Riverhead Capital Management Limited Liability has invested 0.35% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Royal Comml Bank Of Scotland Group Public Ltd Liability Co reported 7,641 shares. Nuance Investments Limited Liability Com holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 133,164 shares. Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.06% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Glenview Retail Bank Dept, Illinois-based fund reported 37,914 shares. Yacktman Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 4.09 million shares for 3.48% of their portfolio. Cipher Cap LP owns 28,360 shares.

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36 billion and $262.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,041 shares to 6,029 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp New by 2,473 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,346 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 79 investors sold CNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 383.18 million shares or 46.68% less from 718.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 555,423 shares. Green Valley Invsts Limited Liability Company holds 604,565 shares or 1.8% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Incorporated invested in 0.12% or 5.13M shares. Fmr Ltd holds 11.16 million shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Snow Capital Management Ltd Partnership has invested 2.76% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 650,924 shares. Metropolitan Life Company Ny owns 80,002 shares. Parametric Port Assoc holds 1.28M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested in 376,532 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Pinnacle owns 40,465 shares. Glenmede Na reported 1.89M shares stake. Moreover, Swiss Bancorp has 0.08% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Brinker Capital has invested 0.02% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Moreover, Salem Invest Counselors Inc has 0.16% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). British Columbia Management holds 0.05% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 117,973 shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.