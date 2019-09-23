Centene Del (CNC) Share Value Rose While Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys Has Cut Position by $695,448; Hitchwood Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN)

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 55,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104.15 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $887.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 5.56M shares traded or 69.98% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – Amazon Has Lots of Company as Trump Slams `Stupid’ Businesses; 02/05/2018 – The sudden attack on Amazon is a reflection of the foundational loss of human communications; 15/03/2018 – Carrefour buys majority stake in French meal delivery company; 08/05/2018 – Google, Amazon, Facebook to Attend White House AI Meeting; 03/04/2018 – Amazon Music Announces lmmersive Programming Experience The Soundboard with Elton John; 15/05/2018 – Amazon will adopt a ‘Rooney Rule’ to increase board diversity after its initial opposition sparked employee outrage:; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, NFL Renew Contract For Thursday Night Football Streaming — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON ISN’T INTERESTED IN MAINTAINING TOYS “R” US BRAND, BUT CONSIDERED USING SOON-TO-BE-VACANT SPACES FOR OWN PURPOSES- BLOOMBERG, CITING; 27/04/2018 – Health care execs and investors have a love-hate relationship with Amazon; 26/03/2018 – Amazon signs distribution deal with French retailer Casino

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys decreased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 55.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys sold 13,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 10,781 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $565,000, down from 24,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $46.39. About 6.17 million shares traded or 28.21% up from the average. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 25/05/2018 – CENTENE’S WASHINGTON UNIT SELECTED FOR MEDICAID CONTRACT; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK ADDED MHK, SNAP, PM, CNC, IPHI IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Entering Into Certain Undertakings With NY State Dept of Health As Part of Fidelis Care Deal; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – AS PART OF REGULATORY APPROVAL PROCESS FOR FIDELIS CARE DEAL, IT IS EXPECTED THAT CO WILL ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY STATE DEPT. OF HEALTH; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CENTENE IS FOR INITIATIVES TO PROVIDE HIGH QUALITY HEALTHCARE TO “VULNERABLE POPULATIONS WITHIN NEW YORK STATE”; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.36 TO $4.70; 30/05/2018 – Centene at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval for the Fidelis Care Transaction From NY Department of Health and NY Department of Fincl Services; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $58.2 BLN TO $59.0 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Centene cut its 2018 earnings per share forecast to a range of $6.75 to $7.15 from a prior estimate of $6.95 to $7.35 per share

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Claar Limited Liability owns 5,500 shares for 4.73% of their portfolio. 86,274 were accumulated by Artemis Investment Management Limited Liability Partnership. Kcm Ltd has 1.46% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 12,854 shares. Intersect Capital Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.94% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Royal State Bank Of Canada accumulated 1.47 million shares. Patten Group Inc Inc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 143 shares. Blue Fincl Capital Inc has invested 4.89% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Washington Tru Natl Bank invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Shanda Asset Management Holdings stated it has 1.41% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) has 0.17% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,338 shares. Ardevora Asset Llp has 0.83% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 17,991 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank reported 170,375 shares stake. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Liability reported 58,793 shares. Td Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 45 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Sei Investments Company holds 1.43% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 231,724 shares.

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83 million and $5.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 180,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $7.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 35,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 190,000 shares, and cut its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon.com Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for AMZN – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “New Highs for AMZN Stock Will Come After Growth Challenges End – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Amazon Now Owns a Piece of the Crown Jewel of Regional Sports Networks – The Motley Fool” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Needham’s Martin Talks Apple Services, Streaming Video Competition – Benzinga” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 79 investors sold CNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 383.18 million shares or 46.68% less from 718.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Llc reported 1.28M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Rbf Ltd Liability owns 49,760 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. 11,923 were accumulated by Profund Advsr Limited Liability Corporation. Palisade Cap Ltd Nj invested 0.57% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Invesco has invested 0.08% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Keybank Association Oh accumulated 0.02% or 51,197 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Company owns 300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Atria Invests Ltd Llc has 5,372 shares. 719,206 were accumulated by Bridger Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Argent Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested 1.18% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Green Valley Invsts Limited Co invested in 1.8% or 604,565 shares. 239,856 were accumulated by Asset Mngmt One Limited. Burney Comm reported 0.07% stake. 33,350 were accumulated by Salem Investment Counselors.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Judging Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) ROE – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Did You Acquire Centene Before July 2, 2015? Johnson Fistel Alerts Long-Term Investors of Investigation Against Centene Corporation – GuruFocus.com” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors Feel About Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys, which manages about $5.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 11,966 shares to 23,913 shares, valued at $736,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Actively Managd Etf by 1.16 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.44M shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Tcp Capital Corp.