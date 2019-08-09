Centene Del (CNC) Share Value Rose While Catalyst Capital Advisors Raised by $1.19 Million Its Position; As Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) Stock Rose, Old Dominion Capital Management Has Upped by $436,756 Its Holding

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) by 62.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc bought 3,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 8,301 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, up from 5,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $131.03. About 912,970 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 11/04/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys 1.6% of Fncb Bancorp Inc; 23/03/2018 – Daily Home: PNC Bank, NASCAR announce 5-year agreement; 13/04/2018 – CORRECT: PNC SEES 2Q`18 OTHER NONINTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY SHR $2.43; 10/05/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME UP LOW SINGLE-DIGITS; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $2.36B; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $92 MLN VS $88 MLN LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $92M

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 112.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc bought 22,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 42,500 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $48.95. About 1.20M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 09/05/2018 – Centene to Use Proceeds to Finance Part of Cash Consideration in Fidelis Care Deal; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Rev $58.2B-$59.0B; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK ADDED MHK, SNAP, PM, CNC, IPHI IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Contract in Florida; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE TO FINANCE FIDELIS DEAL WITH $2.3B EQUITY, $1.6B DEBT; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Centene’s Senior Debt Ratings To Ba1, Reflecting Its Improved Business Profile; 14/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Centene Outlook To Positive From Stable; Affirms; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP SAYS ITS IOWA SUBSIDIARY, IOWA TOTAL CARE, INC., HAS BEEN TENTATIVELY AWARDED A STATEWIDE CONTRACT FOR IA HEALTH LINK PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – llliniCare Health Recognized with Two Platinum Awards from Decision Health for Outstanding Achievement in Healthcare

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50M and $2.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (NYSE:CWT) by 9,500 shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $353,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (EWQ) by 21,717 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 291,643 shares, and cut its stake in Archrock Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt stated it has 565,364 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech Advisors reported 35,224 shares. Bancshares Of The West holds 0.3% or 48,437 shares in its portfolio. 1,488 are owned by Cornerstone Advisors. Bb&T Limited Liability holds 45,894 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP owns 261,175 shares or 0.84% of their US portfolio. Regions Financial invested in 0.01% or 9,412 shares. Atria Invests stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Ranger Investment Management LP owns 76 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance holds 0.06% or 7,040 shares. Amer Grp Inc Inc stated it has 196,259 shares. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia has 0.04% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 166,550 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.05% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Cortland Associates Inc Mo stated it has 5.45% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Earnest Prtnrs Lc has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Centene: A Growth Healthcare Stock At A Bargain Value – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Think About Buying Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Centurion re-awarded health services contract in Georgia – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Centene Corp (CNC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Secs Lc holds 0.22% or 7,758 shares in its portfolio. Choate Inv accumulated 8,024 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Daiwa Gp Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 18,880 shares. American Trust Invest Advsr Limited, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 13,555 shares. Colonial Tru Advisors accumulated 44,429 shares. First Interstate Bankshares reported 345 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny has invested 0.04% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Corporation has 198,746 shares. Moreover, Hl Lc has 0.27% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp Pa invested in 2.09% or 200,832 shares. Covington Mngmt has invested 0% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Advantage stated it has 0.04% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Tower Rech Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) invested in 0.04% or 5,347 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd Company has 4,201 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Richard C Young & has invested 2.88% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc, which manages about $340.68M and $292.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Portfolio Mid Cap (RSCO) by 29,312 shares to 20,875 shares, valued at $729,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cincinnati Bell by 23,015 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,510 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Portfolio Large Cap (ONEK).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $62,844 activity.

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Financial Stocks Flash Buy Signals During Market Pullback – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Be Sure To Check Out The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “PNC plans to raise its dividend – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.