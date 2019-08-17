Centene Del (CNC) Share Value Rose While Boston Partners Lifted Holding by $91.08 Million; Old West Investment Management Position in Cameco (CCJ) Increased by $7.64 Million as Share Price Declined

Old West Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 6941.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc bought 694,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 704,121 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.30 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.24. About 2.24M shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M; 26/03/2018 – ISOENERGY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CAMECO CORP., ORANO CANADA INC. AND JCU EXPLORATION COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN 33 MINERAL CLAIMS; 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06; 25/04/2018 – Cameco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14

Boston Partners increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 272.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 1.72M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 2.35M shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $124.74 million, up from 630,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $48.01. About 3.72 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Healthcor Mgmt LP invested 2.18% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 654,420 shares. Zeke Cap Advsrs Ltd Company invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 6,798 shares. Endurant Mgmt LP holds 1.15% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 54,995 shares. Pinebridge Investments LP invested in 0% or 2,638 shares. Moreover, Huntington Natl Bank has 0% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Shine Invest Advisory Svcs has 0.01% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Co holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 42,166 shares. 1.23 million were accumulated by Tcw Group Inc Inc. Aviva Public Ltd Company holds 153,438 shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 1.53 million shares. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability owns 300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bokf Na holds 0.08% or 65,616 shares. 19,450 were reported by Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Company.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $75.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 1.48 million shares to 1.85 million shares, valued at $68.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Peabody Energy Corp New by 623,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,366 shares, and cut its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL).

