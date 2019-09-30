Centene Del (CNC) Share Price Rose While Oz Management LP Has Lifted Its Position; Shareholder S Muoio & Company Lifted Kar Auction Services (KAR) Stake

S Muoio & Company increased its stake in Kar Auction Services Inc (KAR) by 1504.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company bought 116,156 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The institutional investor held 123,877 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.10 million, up from 7,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Kar Auction Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $24.53. About 1.60M shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 23/04/2018 – DJ KAR Auction Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KAR); 21/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – KAR Auction Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $185 MLN; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q OPER REV. $950.5M, EST. $923.7M; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ — Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 OPERATING ADJ NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.89 – $3.04; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 76C; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 14/03/2018 – KAR Auction Services Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference

Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 65.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 456,882 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 1.16M shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.74 million, up from 701,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $43.24. About 4.29M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $1.7 BLN OF NOTES; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP QTRLY SHR $1.91; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Making $340M Contribution to State of New York for Health Initiatives; 07/05/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 EPS $4.36-EPS $4.70; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE FINED ON FAILURE TO MEET COMPLIANCE PLAN REQUIREMENTS; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE COMMENTS ON NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL PROCESS; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.75 TO $7.15; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Judging Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) ROE – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Centene (CNC), WellCare (WCG) Gain State Insurance Department Approvals for Merger – StreetInsider.com” published on September 19, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Canopy Health Set to Expand Health Net SmartCare – PRNewswire” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Health Net Invests $3.55 Million to Strengthen California’s Health Care Delivery System & Improve Patient Outcomes – Business Wire” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Acquire Centene Before July 2, 2015? Johnson Fistel Alerts Long-Term Investors of Investigation Against Centene Corporation – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 79 investors sold CNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 383.18 million shares or 46.68% less from 718.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Networks Ltd Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 9,533 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd holds 0.04% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 84,147 shares. Smith Moore & holds 0.13% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 10,692 shares. Dupont Management Corp has invested 0.02% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Glenview Cap Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 1.48M shares. Moreover, Locust Wood Advisers Limited Co has 0.59% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Verition Fund Ltd reported 91,141 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Deroy & Devereaux Private Invest Counsel has 263,822 shares for 1.33% of their portfolio. Redwood Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.36% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Bridger Mngmt Lc invested in 2.96% or 719,206 shares. Cambridge Research holds 0.02% or 37,402 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 22,099 shares. Somerset Com has invested 0.42% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Roberts Glore And Il has invested 0.56% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Barrett Asset Management Ltd, New York-based fund reported 900 shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28B and $18.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:HIIQ) by 86,000 shares to 75,600 shares, valued at $1.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Health Ins Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) by 110,987 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,613 shares, and cut its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

More notable recent KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Is KAR Auction Services A Value Heading Into The Spin Off? (Part 2) – Seeking Alpha” on March 07, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why KAR Auction Services “Plummeted” 55.5% in June – The Motley Fool” published on July 08, 2019, Forbes.com published: “KAR Auctions Services Targets Spin Of Insurance Auto Auctions Spinco In 2Q – Forbes” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) were released by: Twst.com and their article: “KAR Auction Services Inc.: PAR North America Enhances Skip Tracing Efficiency with masterQueue – The Wall Street Transcript” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 70 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 129.65 million shares or 1.56% more from 127.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Copeland Capital Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 0.14% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). The Ohio-based Keybank Association Oh has invested 0% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). First Personal Fin, a North Carolina-based fund reported 399 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited has invested 0.02% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Tower Research Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Provident Management Inc owns 578,385 shares for 2.14% of their portfolio. Anchor Advisors Limited Liability Co owns 680,552 shares. San Francisco Sentry Group Incorporated (Ca) stated it has 0.04% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Colorado-based Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.01% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Snyder Capital Management Ltd Partnership owns 3.13 million shares or 3.51% of their US portfolio. Regions Fincl reported 38,273 shares stake. Comerica Savings Bank holds 0.04% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 191,031 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 74,804 shares. Bb&T stated it has 25,150 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Parkside Bankshares And Trust reported 811 shares.