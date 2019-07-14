Centene Del (CNC) Position Raised by Healthcor Management Lp; As Xencor (XNCR) Stock Price Declined, Ecor1 Capital Boosted Its Stake by $33.18 Million

Ecor1 Capital Llc increased its stake in Xencor Inc (XNCR) by 108.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc bought 1.07M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.06 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.97 million, up from 989,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Xencor Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $44.34. About 343,702 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 7.08% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® lL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2018 Annual Meeting; 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® IL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer; 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Rev $0.00; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO HAVE CASH TO FUND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS INTO 2023; 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Loss/Shr 62c; 08/05/2018 – Xencor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Healthcor Management Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 246.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp bought 723,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.02 million shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.97 million, up from 293,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.53B market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $54.51. About 5.84 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

Ecor1 Capital Llc, which manages about $1.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arcus Biosciences Inc by 233,349 shares to 990,146 shares, valued at $12.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prothena Corp Plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 111,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 726,519 shares, and cut its stake in Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.12 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold XNCR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 46.61 million shares or 0.28% more from 46.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Victory Capital Mngmt Inc reported 83,842 shares. Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 189,783 shares in its portfolio. 50,229 are held by Deutsche State Bank Ag. Equitec Specialists Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 10,417 shares. Macquarie Group accumulated 0.01% or 129,191 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Fmr Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Voya Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 19,081 shares. Artal Group Inc reported 500,000 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Opus Point Prtnrs Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.46% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). California State Teachers Retirement has 0% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). 18,973 were accumulated by Legal & General Group Public Limited Co. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 24,201 shares. Daiwa Group Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 358 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 329,127 shares. The New York-based Boothbay Fund Mgmt Lc has invested 0.43% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Tekla Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Ameriprise Fincl Inc holds 5.11M shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Rice Hall James & Associates Limited Liability Company stated it has 21,507 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Daiwa Sb Invs Ltd holds 2,640 shares. Tributary Management Ltd Com accumulated 22,900 shares. Blackrock holds 0.09% or 36.54 million shares. 20,584 are owned by Burren Cap. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group Inc (Ca) reported 499 shares. Avalon Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 6,302 shares. Axon Cap Limited Partnership has 17.54% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 157,300 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Tru Fund holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 8,215 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 52,422 shares.

