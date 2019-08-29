Centene Del (CNC) Position Raised by Eminence Capital Lp; Equity Residential (EQR) Holder Resolution Capital LTD Upped Its Stake by $9.90 Million as Share Value Rose

Eminence Capital Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 479.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp bought 2.34M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 2.83M shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $150.08M, up from 487,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $45.32. About 4.07M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 03/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – AS PART OF REGULATORY APPROVAL PROCESS FOR FIDELIS CARE DEAL, IT IS EXPECTED THAT CO WILL ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY STATE DEPT. OF HEALTH; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $1.7 BLN OF NOTES; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.35; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CENTENE IS FOR INITIATIVES TO PROVIDE HIGH QUALITY HEALTHCARE TO “VULNERABLE POPULATIONS WITHIN NEW YORK STATE”; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief: Centene partnership with pharmacy start-up will drive better care with lower costs; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS EXPECTS ONE OF UNDERTAKINGS TO INCLUDE A $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CO TO STATE OF NEW YORK TO BE PAID OVER A 5-YR PERIOD – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – Centene’s Washington Subsidiary Selected For Medicaid Contract; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 EPS $4.36-EPS $4.70

Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 3.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd bought 131,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 4.47M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $336.90 million, up from 4.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $83.63. About 1.74M shares traded or 34.98% up from the average. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 25/04/2018 – EQR INCOMING COO MICHAEL MANELIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential’s Forecast Beats Projections — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – DJ Equity Residential, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQR); 25/04/2018 – EQR: ‘PRICE PRESSURE’ EXPECTED IN LA WITH NEW SUPPLY; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C, EST. 77C; 15/03/2018 Equity Residential Declares First Quarter Dividends; Increases Annualized Dividend by 7.2%; Sets Record and Meeting Dates for; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q REV. $633.0M, EST. $627.9M; 25/04/2018 – LONG ISLAND CITY SUPPLY NOT IMPACTING RENTS IN MANHATTAN: EQR; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 40c; 26/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Equity Residential sells UES rental building for north of $85M

Eminence Capital Lp, which manages about $10.55 billion and $6.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 31,333 shares to 9.36M shares, valued at $328.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 2,715 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,089 shares, and cut its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Northeast Fin Consultants has 0.04% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 6,400 shares. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Ameritas Inv Partners holds 7,588 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Leavell Investment Inc has 26,884 shares. Campbell & Com Invest Adviser Ltd Liability Com reported 0.14% stake. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Aus accumulated 38,744 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Management Limited Partnership owns 100,000 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Profund Advsrs Llc stated it has 14,252 shares. Kennedy Capital has 0.13% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 86,200 are held by Origin Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership. Kbc Gp Nv owns 55,870 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability holds 184,174 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.48% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Swiss Fincl Bank invested in 1.37 million shares or 0.08% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 32 investors sold EQR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.06% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) or 172,256 shares. Fdx Advisors Incorporated holds 3,112 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Quantum Capital Management accumulated 0.13% or 3,155 shares. Eii Capital Mngmt Inc reported 74,859 shares. Csat Investment Advisory LP holds 0.01% or 144 shares in its portfolio. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Co reported 14,712 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gulf International Natl Bank (Uk) Limited holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 88,017 shares. 2.31 million were reported by Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated. Legal & General Pcl holds 3.76 million shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Bartlett And Limited holds 556 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, American Gp Inc has 0.04% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 144,992 shares. Barrett Asset Management Ltd has 0.27% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Mufg Americas Corporation holds 4,676 shares. 470 were reported by Of Vermont. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Resolution Capital Ltd, which manages about $2.93 billion and $3.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (NYSE:DRH) by 1.38 million shares to 4.04M shares, valued at $43.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 4.30 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.71M shares, and cut its stake in Terreno Rlty Corp (NYSE:TRNO).