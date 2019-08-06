Centene Del (CNC) Position Maintained by Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp; Crosby Company Of New Hampshire Upped Its Resmed (RMD) Holding by $1.89 Million as Share Price Rose

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 136.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp bought 750,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 1.30M shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.03M, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.07 billion market cap company. It closed at $48.52 lastly. It is down 19.49% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Crosby Company Of New Hampshire Llc increased its stake in Resmed Inc (RMD) by 19.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosby Company Of New Hampshire Llc bought 18,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.22% . The institutional investor held 112,383 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.68 million, up from 94,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosby Company Of New Hampshire Llc who had been investing in Resmed Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $128.73. About 231,117 shares traded. ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) has risen 22.98% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.98% the S&P500. Some Historical RMD News: 19/04/2018 – RESMED INC – AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR UNCOMMITTED OPTION TO INCREASE REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BY AN ADDITIONAL $300 MLN; 26/04/2018 – RESMED INC RMD.N – QTRLY GROSS PROFIT $344.3 MLN VS $299.7 MLN; 29/05/2018 – ResMed Transaction Is Expected to Be Finalized Before the End of the 1Q of FY19; 29/03/2018 – Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited vs ResMed Limited | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 02/04/2018 – ResMed Hires Bobby Ghoshal as First Chief Technology Officer; 25/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–CPAP/BIPAP Masks – ResMed – 36C24818Q0300; 29/04/2018 – ResMed Target Price Cut 1.5% to $98/Share by Morgan Stanley; 22/04/2018 – Resmed Target Price Lifted 7.6% to A$99.50/Share by Morgan Stanley; 22/05/2018 – ResMed Studies Show Remote Monitoring and Automated Resupply Improve Adherence to PAP Therapy; 08/03/2018 – Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited vs ResMed Limited | FWD Entered | 03/07/2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 54 investors sold RMD shares while 129 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 94.17 million shares or 5.09% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Management has invested 0.04% in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). The California-based Capital World has invested 0.15% in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). Cleararc Capital Incorporated holds 0.07% or 3,467 shares. Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 35,856 shares stake. Ls Lc owns 5,924 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 29,921 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.02% or 1,303 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 41,234 shares. Cipher Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 2,487 shares. Professional Advisory Svcs holds 2.56% or 122,654 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement owns 6,265 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Company has 4,369 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Westwood Corporation Il holds 0.21% or 15,000 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Asset Mngmt Inc Tx invested 0.09% of its portfolio in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kepos LP has 1.06% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 265,123 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel Incorporated stated it has 58,910 shares. Iberiabank Corp holds 0.03% or 5,068 shares in its portfolio. 3.89 million were accumulated by Maverick Cap. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.04% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd reported 80,538 shares. Savant Cap Lc reported 0.08% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Veritable Limited Partnership stated it has 5,841 shares. The Massachusetts-based Putnam Fl Investment Mgmt Company has invested 0.1% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Highland Capital Mngmt LP has 0.02% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). South Dakota Invest Council holds 482,072 shares. Miller Investment Mngmt LP has invested 6.33% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab owns 327,359 shares. Brookstone reported 6,865 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Savings Bank holds 12,386 shares.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99 billion and $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 659,216 shares to 2.19 million shares, valued at $152.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 1.80 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.00M shares, and cut its stake in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd.