Centene Del (CNC) Position Maintained by Roberts Glore & Company Inc; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holder Birch Hill Investment Advisors Increased Its Position

Roberts Glore & Company Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 101.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roberts Glore & Company Inc bought 8,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 17,550 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $932,000, up from 8,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roberts Glore & Company Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $50.97. About 4.37M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – NOTES PRICED AT 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT THEREOF, WHICH WILL RESULT IN AGGREGATE GROSS PROCEEDS OF $1.8 BLN; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO; 18/05/2018 – CENTENE – CONTRACT WILL BE ADMINISTERED BY COUNTY’S DEPARTMENT OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH AND IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE JULY 1, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q EPS $1.91; 16/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 14/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – Centene’s Washington Subsidiary Selected For Medicaid Contract; 10/04/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 22/05/2018 – Centene Awarded Statewide Medicaid Contract In Iowa; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval for the Fidelis Care Transaction From NY Department of Health and NY Department of Fincl Services

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 522.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc bought 373,241 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 444,640 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.37M, up from 71,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $37.42. About 8.53 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO POTENTIAL LOWER PRODUCTION OF STEP-OUT DRILLING FROM TIER 1 ACREAGE; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: CRUDE-MARKET CRASH HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON COMPANY; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY IS WORKING WITH SCHLUMBERGER TO OFFER INTEGRATED DRILLING SERVICES IN INDIA; 13/04/2018 – Kenya’s National Oil and Schlumberger sign field development deal; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – CAPEX (EXCLUDING MULTICLIENT AND SPM INVESTMENTS) FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2 BILLION; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO ADD PEOPLE AND INVESTMENTS; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – NOTE ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE ARE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO INFILL DRILLING WELL-TO-WELL INTERFERENCE; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY WOULD LIKE TO EXPAND ITS COOPERATION WITH SCHLUMBERGER, BUT ALSO TALKING TO OTHER MAJOR OIL SERVICE PROVIDERS; 04/05/2018 – Sri Lanka to sign deals with Total, Schlumberger for seismic study

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). United Fincl Advisers Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 22,124 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.05% or 1.35 million shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Lc stated it has 455,758 shares. Kepos Capital Lp has invested 1.06% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Putnam Fl Management Com holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 23,231 shares. 7,040 are owned by Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Co. 47,386 are held by Riverhead Capital Management Limited. Bokf Na stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Glenmede Co Na owns 1.53 million shares. 165,476 were accumulated by Leuthold Gru Ltd Liability Co. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) holds 0.01% or 499 shares. The Missouri-based Parkside Bank & Trust And Trust has invested 0.36% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Shamrock Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.02% or 522 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset, France-based fund reported 479,731 shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comml Bank Of Hawaii reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Lc reported 1.51% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreover, Argent Trust Co has 0.36% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Bessemer Grp holds 559,792 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.04% or 85,698 shares. Legal And General Public Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 8.69M shares. Beacon Financial owns 0.37% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 51,609 shares. North Amer, Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,450 shares. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Company reported 158 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amf Pensionsforsakring accumulated 1.94 million shares. Birinyi Associates has invested 0.09% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Hennessy Advisors invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Waverton Inv Management invested in 1.47% or 646,868 shares. Century reported 0.37% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Thompson Inv Inc has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 69,253 shares to 1.03 million shares, valued at $32.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 25,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 535,649 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).