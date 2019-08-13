Centene Del (CNC) Position Held by Cs Mckee Lp; As Fiserv (FISV) Share Price Rose, Holder Martin Currie LTD Has Trimmed Position by $427,768

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 8.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 4,861 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 51,765 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57M, down from 56,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $104.64. About 958,873 shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Cs Mckee Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 100.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp bought 178,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 356,900 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.95M, up from 177,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.23% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $49.51. About 1.25M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 136,641 were accumulated by Toth Advisory Corp. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands invested in 30,900 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Vestor Cap reported 68,715 shares stake. Coastline has 0.03% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 2,510 shares. Hemenway Trust Company Ltd reported 236,376 shares. Moreover, Sphera Funds Mgmt Ltd has 0.33% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Cibc World Mkts Incorporated owns 33,199 shares. First Business Financial holds 1.59% or 101,152 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.11% or 147,071 shares. 108,010 are held by Kidder Stephen W. Papp L Roy & reported 0.57% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp accumulated 3,322 shares. Roberts Glore And Il invested in 5,760 shares. Smithbridge Asset De reported 1.78% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Davis R M has invested 0.01% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Financial Sector Update for 07/26/2019: FDC,FISV,FII,CUBE – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Bluebird, Genmab, GTT, Humana, News Corp, NOV, ONEOK, Symantec, Uber and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fiserv, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 25, 2019 : AMZN, GOOG, GOOGL, INTC, SBUX, SYK, AFL, FISV, RSG, FTV, VRSN, EIX – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Buying Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.40M for 30.42 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 35,131 shares to 128,929 shares, valued at $10.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 12,341 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,307 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camarda Advsr Ltd stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Sachem Head Cap Mngmt LP holds 3.79% or 1.18 million shares. Gp accumulated 196,259 shares. Quinn Opportunity Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 20,300 shares. Parkside Bancorporation & Tru owns 20,230 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. First LP accumulated 987,452 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems reported 18,064 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Bokf Na has invested 0.08% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Nomura invested in 0.04% or 177,063 shares. Castleark Ltd Llc stated it has 43,900 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Focused Wealth Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 200 shares. Victory Capital Management has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Nordea invested in 389,672 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Three Peaks Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.81% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).