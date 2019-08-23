Centene Del (CNC) Position Has Increased by Edgestream Partners Lp; Popular (BPOP) Holder Raging Capital Management Boosted Stake by $643,552 as Stock Price Rose

Edgestream Partners Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 169.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp bought 12,556 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 19,968 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, up from 7,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $45.07. About 2.46M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 02/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Contract in Florida; 08/03/2018 – FTC: 20180826: Centene Corporation; CMG Holding Company, LLC; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 15/03/2018 – Centene recently partnered with RxAdvance, a start-up that manages pharmacy benefits; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE COMMENTS ON NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL PROCESS; 16/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP SAYS ITS IOWA SUBSIDIARY, IOWA TOTAL CARE, INC., HAS BEEN TENTATIVELY AWARDED A STATEWIDE CONTRACT FOR IA HEALTH LINK PROGRAM; 22/03/2018 – WASHINGTON STATE REGULATOR COMMENTS ON CENTENE FINE BY PHONE; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Rev $13.19B; 25/05/2018 – CENTENE’S WASHINGTON UNIT SELECTED FOR MEDICAID CONTRACT

Raging Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Popular Inc (BPOP) by 1.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc bought 12,376 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% . The hedge fund held 680,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.45 million, up from 667,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Popular Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $50.98. About 213,107 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 14.41% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 19/04/2018 – POPULAR NAMES BETINA CASTELLVI AS CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER; 19/04/2018 – Popular Announces Appointment of Betina Castellví as Chief Security Officer; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Noninterest Income $121.5; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Net Interest Income $393; 25/05/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $55; 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $53; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC -BANCO POPULAR ENTERED INTO TERMINATION AGREEMENT WITH FDIC; 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $49; 09/04/2018 – Popular Community Bank Changes Name to Popular; 08/05/2018 – Popular, Inc. Declares a Cash Dividend of $0.25 per Common Share

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85 million and $681.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proshares Tr (DDM) by 7,774 shares to 52,199 shares, valued at $2.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 48,691 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,736 shares, and cut its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS).

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Think About Buying Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “David Tepper Invests in 2 Managed Care Companies in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Does Centene Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CNC) 11% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Centene Corp (CNC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Centene’s (NYSE:CNC) Shareholders Feel About Its 162% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

More notable recent Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Popular (BPOP) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Popular Inc (BPOP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Popular (BPOP) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Nasdaq” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Popular Inc. (BPOP) CEO Ignacio Alvarez on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “7 Low Price-to-Sales Stocks Likely to Deliver Robust Value – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31M and $689.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 190,414 shares to 5.84M shares, valued at $31.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 181,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 303,900 shares, and cut its stake in Lantheus Hldgs Inc.