Centene Del (CNC) Position Boosted by Integre Asset Management Llc; Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Stock Declined While Ecor1 Capital Has Trimmed Stake

Integre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 190.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc bought 65,601 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 100,071 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.31M, up from 34,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $51.48. About 2.34M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

Ecor1 Capital Llc decreased its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) by 52.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc sold 1.25 million shares as the company’s stock declined 33.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.15 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.71 million, down from 2.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Assembly Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $373.48M market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $14.68. About 185,878 shares traded. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has declined 62.10% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.53% the S&P500. Some Historical ASMB News: 02/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Jackie Papkoff, PhD, Senior Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer Microbiome; 29/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Assembly Biosciences, MGP Ingredients, Globant S.A, 8point3; 12/04/2018 – ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES INC ASMB.O SAYS GENERALLY SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; PLANNING UNDERWAY FOR PHASE 2A STUDIES BEGINNING SUMMER 2018; 12/03/2018 Assembly Biosciences Announces Additions to Management Team and Board of Directors; 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in

More notable recent Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Assembly Biosciences Presents Data Highlighting Next-Generation HBV Core Protein Inhibitors at EASL 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Factors of Influence in 2019, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Adobe, CareTrust REIT, Ball, Equinix, Assembly Biosciences, and GTx â€” New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth – GlobeNewswire” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Assembly Biosciences Announces Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Provides HBV Program Update – GlobeNewswire” published on November 08, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Estimate Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Analysts await Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-1.10 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.20 from last year’s $-1.3 per share. After $-1.05 actual EPS reported by Assembly Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% negative EPS growth.

Ecor1 Capital Llc, which manages about $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chiasma Inc by 2.66 million shares to 3.04 million shares, valued at $15.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 1.07M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.06 million shares, and has risen its stake in Rubius Therapeutics Inc.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Centene To Present At BMO Capital Healthcare Conference – PRNewswire” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Nike, FedEx And Bank Stress Tests – Seeking Alpha” published on June 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can CVS Stock Overcome the Latest Wrench in Its Aetna Merger? – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Centene (CNC) Announces Purchase of Expanded Stake In Ribera Salud – StreetInsider.com” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “WellCare, 2019 Business of Pride – Tampa Bay Business Journal – Tampa Bay Business Journal” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

