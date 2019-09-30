Centene Del (CNC) Market Value Rose While Tpg-Axon Management LP Has Decreased Position; Q Global Advisors Increased Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake by $10.81 Million; Market Value Declined

Tpg-Axon Management Lp decreased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 75.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg-Axon Management Lp sold 118,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 38,600 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.02M, down from 157,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg-Axon Management Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $43.66. About 2.35 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 01/05/2018 – CENTENE PRICES OFFERING PRICES AT $107.50/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene cuts 2018 forecast after delays in closing Fidelis acquisition; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Centene Proposed Sr. Unsec. Notes ‘BB+’; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Rev $13.19B; 25/05/2018 – Centene’s Washington Subsidiary Selected For Medicaid Contract; 24/04/2018 – Centene cut its 2018 earnings per share forecast to a range of $6.75 to $7.15 from a prior estimate of $6.95 to $7.35 per share; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Net $338M; 23/04/2018 – CENTENE:FIDELIS CARE TRANSACTION OK BY NY DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO

Q Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 153.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Q Global Advisors Llc bought 277,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 457,484 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.18M, up from 180,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Q Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $34.25. About 4.46M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT RE. ONELNG, CO FORMALISED DISCUSSIONS AND ARE ACTIVELY MOVING FORWARD WITH THEM; 12/04/2018 – NATIONAL OIL KENYA PICKS SCHLUMBERGER TO DEVELOP LOKICHAR PLAN; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT ALLOWS SCHLUMBERGER TO BUY UP TO 49% OF EDCL: IFX; 29/05/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES NORTH AMERICA FRACK PRICING RANGE BOUND; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 13/04/2018 – Kenya’s National Oil and Schlumberger sign field development deal; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS GLOBAL OIL SUPPLY AND DEMAND ARE NOW IN BALANCE – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $7.8 BILLION DECREASED 4% SEQUENTIALLY; 01/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7

Tpg-Axon Management Lp, which manages about $5.78 billion and $47.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 50,400 shares to 216,200 shares, valued at $9.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Analysts await Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 8.99% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.89 per share. CNC’s profit will be $401.20M for 11.25 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual EPS reported by Centene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.61% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 79 investors sold CNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 383.18 million shares or 46.68% less from 718.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Spirit Of America Mgmt invested 0.06% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Moreover, Legal General Gp Public Ltd Co has 0.07% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, New Jersey-based fund reported 1.50M shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corporation owns 15,528 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Locust Wood Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 152,355 shares. Cambridge Trust has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has 0.05% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 1.08 million shares. Bloom Tree Prtn Ltd reported 4.27% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Great West Life Assurance Com Can accumulated 296,970 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc stated it has 344 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0.04% or 3.82M shares in its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Ltd Liability reported 36 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Metropolitan Life Insur holds 0.08% or 80,002 shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.16% or 411,048 shares.

