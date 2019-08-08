Centene Del (CNC) Market Valuation Rose While Miller Investment Management LP Boosted Stake by $11.38 Million; Crestwood Advisors Has Lifted Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Stake by $656,000

Crestwood Advisors Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 3.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc bought 8,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 226,713 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.32 million, up from 218,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $304.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $71.69. About 6.74 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods Highlights Growth Plans and Advances in Lower-Carbon Solutions; 28/03/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery to begin flexicoker work early next week; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS WILL MAKE DECISION ON FOREIGN PARTNERS FOR EXPANSION OF NORTH FIELD LNG PROJECT BY YEAR END; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PRODUCTION SAFELY RESTARTS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE AT PNG LNG PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY; 17/05/2018 – Exxon’s Baytown, Texas refinery completes crude unit overhaul; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS 84% BOOST IN P’NYANG RE; 29/03/2018 – JUDGE SAYS EXXON’S CLAIMS THAT ATTORNEYS GENERAL ARE PURSUING BAD FAITH PROBES IN ORDER TO VIOLATE ITS CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS ARE ‘IMPLAUSIBLE’; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Late to teapot party, ExxonMobil breaks with tradition in wooing China’s oil market; 29/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Pleas for Bailout, Exxon Bids High: Energy Wrap

Miller Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 89.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp bought 214,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 453,990 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.11M, up from 239,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $49.27. About 3.38M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20 billion and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA) by 135,628 shares to 505,936 shares, valued at $30.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.