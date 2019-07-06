Centene Del (CNC) Market Valuation Declined While Alpine Woods Capital Investors Boosted by $402,800 Its Stake; Arrowpoint Asset Management Increases Position in American Software (AMSWA)

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in American Software Inc (AMSWA) by 15.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc bought 156,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.14 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.63M, up from 984,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $413.97M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.38. About 35,183 shares traded. American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) has declined 1.75% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AMSWA News: 11/04/2018 – Logility Executives Honored as 2018 Provider Pros to Know by Supply & Demand Chain Executive; 10/04/2018 – C&A Mexico Migrates to NGC Software’s Andromeda Cloud Platform for Agile Decision Making and Increased Speed-to-Market; 24/04/2018 – Color Image Apparel, the Producers of Bella+Canvas and Alo Yoga Brands, Migrates to NGC Software’s Andromeda PLM; 08/05/2018 – Logility Customers Highlight Digital Transformation and the Role of Multi-Echelon Inventory Optimization in the Sales and; 09/05/2018 – Griffith Foods Expands Global Roll-out of Logility Voyager Solutions; Realizes Significant Service and Inventory Improvements; 19/04/2018 – Logility Honored as a 2018 lnbound Logistics Top 100 Logistics IT Provider for the 21st Consecutive Year; 20/03/2018 – Logility Named a Consumer Goods Technology 2018 Readers’ Choice Recipient for the Eighteenth Consecutive Year; 17/04/2018 – Logility University Offers Education and Certification Courses to Accelerate Supply Chain Optimization and Retail Planning; 06/03/2018 Live Webcast: Logility Presents Accelerate Supply Chain Performance Using Advanced Analytics; 08/03/2018 – Demand Management President Bill Harrison Honored as a 2018 “Provider Pro to Know”

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 25.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc bought 7,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,660 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, up from 30,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $51.48. About 2.08 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold AMSWA shares while 29 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 23.75 million shares or 0.48% more from 23.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.3% in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). Wells Fargo & Mn, California-based fund reported 207,110 shares. 1.33M are owned by Vanguard Group Incorporated. 384,437 are held by Northern Trust. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 13,049 shares. Victory Capital Management holds 76,103 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). Metropolitan Life Ins New York owns 10,088 shares. Parametric Ltd Company accumulated 116,693 shares or 0% of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Ltd Liability invested in 23,440 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Co has invested 0% in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). 89,649 are owned by Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. Stone Ridge Asset Management has 0.03% invested in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) for 44,082 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) for 253,257 shares. Brown Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.5% in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA).

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56B and $10.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 31,100 shares to 69,475 shares, valued at $2.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) by 359,772 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 861,800 shares, and cut its stake in Solarwinds Corp.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50B and $459.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Divd by 125,000 shares to 276,559 shares, valued at $2.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,700 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).