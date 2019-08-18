Centene Del (CNC) Holding Maintained by Horizon Investment Services Llc; Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Has Trimmed Its Position in Walmart Com (WMT) by $494,797

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Walmart Inc Com (WMT) by 10.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company sold 5,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 45,501 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44 million, down from 50,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Walmart Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $322.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $112.99. About 10.52M shares traded or 79.94% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 17/05/2018 – WALMART 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.14, EST. $1.12; 23/04/2018 – WALMART EXECS TO VISIT ISRAEL, WEIGH CYBER COOPERATION: GLOBES; 15/03/2018 – Walmart Whistle-Blower Claims Retailer Cheated to Catch Amazon (Video); 31/05/2018 – PlanetRetail RNG, One Click Retail and Clavis Insight to Host A Special Edition ‘Winning with Walmart’ Webinar for Consumer Goods Brands; 01/04/2018 – Walmart may be seeking to counter Amazon’s influence, as well as trying to blunt the impact of a number of other health care mega-deals taking shape; 09/05/2018 – EBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Widens War With Walmart for Low-Income Shoppers; 03/04/2018 – New York Post: The deal with Walmart’s disturbing `funeral potatoes’; 04/04/2018 – Amazon could do a lot to fix the US health-care system – but Walmart could do more; 28/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Indian trader group objects to Walmart-Flipkart deal

Horizon Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 87.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc bought 27,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 58,149 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09M, up from 31,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $48.01. About 3.26 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 09/05/2018 – CENTENE – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE RELATED TO ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF FIDELIS CARE; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Rev $13.19B; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FIDELIS DEAL COMPLETED NO LATER THAN JULY 1; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CENTENE’S SR DEBT RATINGS TO Ba1, REFLECTING; 15/03/2018 – Centene Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Rev $58.2B-$59.0B; 13/03/2018 – Centene And RxAdvance Establish Transformative Partnership To Create Next Generation Pharmacy Management Solution; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP QTRLY SHR $1.91; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.75-Adj EPS $7.15

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company, which manages about $743.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 9,946 shares to 28,685 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsored Ads (NYSE:BABA) by 6,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp Com (NYSE:APC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Girard Ptnrs invested in 19,468 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Prelude Management Lc owns 418 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 400,520 are owned by Mackenzie Fincl Corp. Miller Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.38% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Lincoln National owns 12,688 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 1.28% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Cognios Cap Limited Liability Company holds 50,744 shares or 1.74% of its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office owns 5,203 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Whitnell Company owns 0.21% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 5,594 shares. Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Cap Mngmt LP reported 52,983 shares stake. Quantres Asset Management Limited has invested 0.89% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Bragg Fincl Advsrs invested 0.95% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Adell Harriman Carpenter invested 0% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Hamel Associate stated it has 95,538 shares. Blue Chip Prtnrs owns 9,532 shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

