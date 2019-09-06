Centene Del (CNC) Holding Lifted by Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp; Nokia (NOK) Shareholder Gradient Investments Has Decreased Its Stake

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 136.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp bought 750,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 1.30 million shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.03M, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $46.4. About 1.03M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CENTENE’S SR DEBT RATINGS TO Ba1, REFLECTING; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Rev $13.19B; 14/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Centene Escrow I Corporation Senior Notes Ba1; Outlook Stable; 08/03/2018 – llliniCare Health Announces Career Opportunities in Carbondale; 08/03/2018 Centene Subsidiaries Awarded Contract In Arizona; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO OF RXADVANCE (ADDS DROPPED WORDS ‘OF RXADVANCE); 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CENTENE IS FOR INITIATIVES TO PROVIDE HIGH QUALITY HEALTHCARE TO “VULNERABLE POPULATIONS WITHIN NEW YORK STATE”; 22/05/2018 – Centene Awarded Statewide Medicaid Contract In Iowa; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE FINED ON FAILURE TO MEET COMPLIANCE PLAN REQUIREMENTS

Gradient Investments Llc decreased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 46.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc sold 167,976 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 192,101 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, down from 360,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.03. About 8.45M shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: Clear Reasons For Optimism, See Improved Market Conditions This Year; 13/03/2018 – Finnish State Investor Spends $1 Billion Buying 3.3% of Nokia; 26/04/2018 – NOKIA CEO: S. KOREA, JAPAN STARTING 5G ROLLOUTS IN EARLY 2019; 13/03/2018 – Solidium Says Divestment of its Telia Stake Made it Possible to Invest In Nokia; 25/04/2018 – Nokia launches industry-first Edge Cloud data center solution for the 5G era, supporting industry automation and consumer appli; 26/04/2018 – NOKIA OYJ – RAISES ITS PRIMARY ADDRESSABLE MARKET OUTLOOK FOR ITS NETWORKS BUSINESS IN FULL YEAR 2018; 30/05/2018 – NOKIA OYJ – REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION IS EFFECTIVE UNTIL NOV 30, 2019 AND IT TERMINATED CORRESPONDING REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION GRANTED ON MAY 23, 2017; 25/04/2018 – Nokia launches industry-first Edge Cloud data center solution for the 5G era, supporting industry automation and consumer applications; 29/03/2018 – Nokia Wins Five-Year Contract With Polish Railway Operator; 26/04/2018 – Nokia 1Q Net Loss EUR351M

Analysts await Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.07 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.07 per share. NOK’s profit will be $392.79M for 17.96 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Nokia Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72 million and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,866 shares to 2,495 shares, valued at $890,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 16,526 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,198 shares, and has risen its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Company holds 57,646 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Hussman Strategic accumulated 0.52% or 40,000 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.09% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 216,692 shares. Capital Guardian Trust invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru accumulated 8,000 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Geode Cap Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.08% or 6.03M shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 124,800 shares. Jgp Glob Gestao De Recursos Ltda has invested 0.18% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Aldebaran Finance Inc has invested 1.61% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Southernsun Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 850,570 shares. Natixis invested in 0.18% or 533,533 shares. New York-based Grisanti Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 3.09% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Wright Investors Ser Inc invested in 0.72% or 33,721 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 678,797 shares. Destination Wealth invested 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99 billion and $2.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 1.10M shares to 1.90 million shares, valued at $121.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd by 300,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,000 shares, and cut its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA).