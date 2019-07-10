Centene Del (CNC) Holding Held by Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp; Nextera Energy (NEE) Position Held by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 136.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp bought 750,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.30M shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.03M, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $51.21. About 3.95M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Incorporated (NEE) by 269.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc bought 172,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 236,866 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.79M, up from 64,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $209.48. About 1.33M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ADJ SHR TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $7.45 TO $7.95 FOR 2018; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY $582.3 MLN; 04/05/2018 – NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners to meet with investors throughout May; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Selling Six Wind, Solar Projects to Canada Pension Plan; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP first-quarter 2018 financial results available on partnership’s website; 19/04/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 99% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $170; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY TO FUND $5.1B GULF POWER, FL. CITY BUY WITH DEBT; 22/03/2018 – FPL delivers best-ever service reliability in 2017, continuing to rank best among all major energy companies in Florida

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99 billion and $2.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 500,000 shares to 1.75M shares, valued at $81.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (NYSE:CMP) by 131,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,000 shares, and cut its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $500,000 activity.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19 billion and $4.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Company (NYSE:EMR) by 7,497 shares to 187,217 shares, valued at $12.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Incorporated (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,165 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

