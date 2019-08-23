Centene Del (CNC) Holding Held by Bridger Management Llc; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Becker Capital Management Lifted Stake by $1.08 Million

Bridger Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 131.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridger Management Llc bought 211,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 371,783 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.74 million, up from 160,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridger Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $45.2. About 2.30M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval For The Fidelis Care Transaction From New York Department Of Health And New York Departmen; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180937: Centene Corporation; RxAdvance Corporation; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Making $340M Contribution to State of New York for Health Initiatives; 20/04/2018 – DJ Centene Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNC); 04/05/2018 – Centene: to Use Portion of Proceeds to Finance Part of Fidelis Care Assets Acquisition; 09/05/2018 – llliniCare Health Recognized with Two Platinum Awards from Decision Health for Outstanding Achievement in Healthcare; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene cuts 2018 forecast after delays in closing Fidelis acquisition; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO OF RXADVANCE (ADDS DROPPED WORDS ‘OF RXADVANCE); 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP CNC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.14, REV VIEW $59.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Becker Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc bought 13,506 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 258,217 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.86 million, up from 244,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $67.97. About 5.80 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q CAPEX $4.87B, EST. $4.88B; 14/03/2018 – VITOL DEVELOPING LNG IMPORT PROJECT IN BANGLADESH; 07/03/2018 – EXXON COMMENTS IN STATEMENT AS ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE OPENS; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN REFINERY FLEXICOKER WORK TO FINISH BY EARLY JUNE; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Qatar Petroleum CEO says pushing ahead with expansion despite Gulf embargo; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 17/04/2018 – Colorado Exxon Suit Shows Climate Concerns Not Unique to Coasts; 19/04/2018 – Arab Weekly: Exxon faces setback in Iraq as talks reach impasse; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Two World-Class Steam Crackers in U.S; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY CRUDE UNIT MAY BE SHUT 1-2 WKS FOR REPAIRS AFTER FIRE

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alleghany Corp (NYSE:Y) by 22,417 shares to 50,769 shares, valued at $31.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 93,240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 364,118 shares, and cut its stake in Embraer Sa (NYSE:ERJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heartland Advsrs Inc reported 161,707 shares. 3,332 were accumulated by Capital Guardian Trust. Stonebridge Capital Mgmt stated it has 3% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Court Place Advsrs Limited Com reported 62,614 shares stake. Terril Brothers, Missouri-based fund reported 11,255 shares. Schmidt P J Management holds 36,613 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 616,138 shares. Clark Estates Inc reported 4,263 shares. Ruggie Capital Grp owns 213 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc invested 0.1% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Alabama-based Buckingham has invested 0.8% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Bancshares Of America De reported 50.42 million shares stake. Bartlett Comm Ltd reported 339,925 shares. California Employees Retirement System has invested 0.97% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Eaton Vance has invested 1.48% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grisanti Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 95,608 shares. Catalyst Cap Advsr Ltd has 0.08% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 1.71 million shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 124,800 shares. Moreover, Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd has 0.01% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 4,637 shares. Moreover, Pinnacle Assoc Ltd has 0.04% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Greenleaf Trust holds 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 6,720 shares. Daiwa Sb Invests, Japan-based fund reported 2,640 shares. Massachusetts Financial Ser Com Ma stated it has 9,358 shares. Tributary Capital Management Limited Liability holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 22,900 shares. Lenox Wealth Management, Ohio-based fund reported 268 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 156,753 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 119,048 shares. Brookstone Capital Mngmt accumulated 6,865 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors holds 7,430 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Bridger Management Llc, which manages about $3.11B and $1.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 5,155 shares to 51,302 shares, valued at $6.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 454,227 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.75M shares, and cut its stake in Godaddy Inc.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.