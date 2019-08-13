Centene Del (CNC) Holding Held by B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management; U S Bancorp (USB) Stock Rose While Huntington National Bank Lowered Holding

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in U S Bancorp (USB) by 9.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank sold 26,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 258,224 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.44 million, down from 284,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in U S Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $53.04. About 1.89M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 16/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 07/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: U.S. Bancorp Hoping For Regulation Lift By End Of Year; 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 24/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: US Bank NA $Bmark 3Y Fxd/FRN, US Bancorp $Bmark 10Y; 18/04/2018 – Fitch: U.S. Bancorp’s 1Q18 Bottom Line Results Aided by Tax Reform; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C, EST. 95C; 26/04/2018 – Lundin Mining Announces Offer to Purchase Notes Pursuant to Asset Sale Covenant; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Bank Raises Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 Percent from 4.50 Percent Effective March 22, 2018

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 102.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management bought 11,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 23,169 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23M, up from 11,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.42% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 1.73 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Rev $58.2B-$59.0B; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – AS PART OF REGULATORY APPROVAL PROCESS FOR FIDELIS CARE DEAL, IT IS EXPECTED THAT CO WILL ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY STATE DEPT. OF HEALTH; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CENTENE IS FOR INITIATIVES TO PROVIDE HIGH QUALITY HEALTHCARE TO “VULNERABLE POPULATIONS WITHIN NEW YORK STATE”; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK ADDED MHK, SNAP, PM, CNC, IPHI IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Adj EPS $2.17; 08/03/2018 Centene Subsidiaries Awarded Contract In Arizona; 18/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Correctional Healthcare Contract In Tucson, Arizona; 25/05/2018 – Centene’s Washington Subsidiary Selected For Medicaid Contract; 04/05/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Closing of Offering of Common Stk and Full Exercise of Option

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.75B for 11.95 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.83% EPS growth.

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4,926 shares to 445,842 shares, valued at $86.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 16,313 shares in the quarter, for a total of 255,406 shares, and has risen its stake in Cboe Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson And Doremus Investment Management stated it has 1,050 shares. Qci Asset New York accumulated 77 shares or 0% of the stock. 4,299 were reported by Northstar Asset Mngmt Limited Com. Waddell Reed Inc holds 0.07% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) or 594,068 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Ltd Liability Com owns 7,227 shares. Lifeplan Gp Inc holds 0.01% or 512 shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Minnesota-based Us Comml Bank De has invested 1.89% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Kanawha Capital Management Limited Company holds 0.95% or 140,383 shares in its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 105,310 shares. Invesco accumulated 7.77M shares. Clean Yield Gp accumulated 5,180 shares. Perigon Wealth Ltd Co owns 16,970 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. 4.04M were reported by Omers Administration. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management, which manages about $466.49M and $254.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5,799 shares to 25,257 shares, valued at $2.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 3,497 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 326 shares, and cut its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa holds 0.09% or 410,187 shares in its portfolio. Virtu Fincl Llc holds 40,972 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Cordasco Fincl Network holds 0.07% or 1,400 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Investment Research Inc accumulated 35,224 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tcw Group Inc Inc holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 1.23M shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 77,791 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia accumulated 166,550 shares. Cibc World Markets invested in 0.02% or 67,017 shares. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). First Republic Invest Mgmt owns 238,000 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Trust Fund has 8,215 shares. Oz Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.22% or 701,366 shares. Colony Group Ltd has 187,883 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Lincoln Corporation owns 0.03% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 15,744 shares. Macquarie Limited holds 119,346 shares.

