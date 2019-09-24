Centene Del (CNC) Holding Has Upped by Boston Partners; Cutter & Company Brokerage Has Boosted Wabtec (WAB) Holding

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased its stake in Wabtec (WAB) by 169.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc bought 5,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 8,144 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $584,000, up from 3,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Wabtec for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $73.85. About 1.29 million shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 25/04/2018 – WABTEC’S OUTLOOK TO NEG FROM STABLE; RATINGS AFFIRMED: MOODY’S; 21/05/2018 – GE Jumpstarts Overhaul With $11.1 Billion Wabtec Rail Deal (Video); 07/05/2018 – Wabtec Plans To Affirm 2018 Financial Guidance And Long-Term Financial Targets At Investor Day; 20/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTECH CLIMBS MOST INTRADAY IN A MONTH, AFTER DEAL WITH GE; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC AFFIRMS YEAR GUIDANCE FOR REV. & EARNINGS/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Wabtec’s Ratings Outlook To Negative From Stable; Affirms Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating; 20/05/2018 – CNBC Now: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters; 20/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Says GE to Receive $2.9B in Cash at Closing, GE and Its Holders to Get a 50.1% Ownership Interst

Boston Partners increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 111.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 2.63 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 4.98 million shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $260.99M, up from 2.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.19B market cap company. It closed at $46.39 lastly. It is down 19.49% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 01/05/2018 – CENTENE PRICES OFFERING PRICES AT $107.50/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene’s profit more than doubles; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180937: Centene Corporation; RxAdvance Corporation; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 EPS $4.36-EPS $4.70; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CENTENE’S SR DEBT RATINGS TO Ba1, REFLECTING; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE AND RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP TO CREATE NEXT GENERATION PHARMACY MANAGEMENT SOLUTION; 23/03/2018 – FTC: 20180865: Centene Corporation; MHM Services, Inc

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.54, from 4.39 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold WAB shares while 205 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 36.06% less from 287.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shine Investment Advisory Service Incorporated reported 211 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 7,325 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Manchester reported 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Eubel Brady Suttman Asset holds 0.09% or 4,297 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Ltd reported 0.03% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Tiedemann Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) or 3,189 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt stated it has 2,476 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 23,606 shares. Estabrook Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). New York-based Hilton Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 7,631 shares. South Dakota Invest Council reported 12,646 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cypress Asset Management Incorporated Tx reported 0.29% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Reilly Fin Advsrs Ltd Co invested in 0% or 459 shares. Architects reported 0% stake.

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc, which manages about $412.24M and $316.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 368,655 shares to 4,270 shares, valued at $485,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sabra Health Care Reit (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 37,426 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,602 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S P Mid Etf (IJH).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. On Tuesday, May 21 the insider NEUPAVER ALBERT J bought $652,600. The insider DeNinno David L bought $193,530. Another trade for 16.97 million shares valued at $1.19B was made by GENERAL ELECTRIC CO on Friday, August 9.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $75.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) by 163,657 shares to 6.99M shares, valued at $228.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lithia Mtrs Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 23,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 806,788 shares, and cut its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 79 investors sold CNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 383.18 million shares or 46.68% less from 718.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 405,428 were reported by Earnest Prns Llc. Argent Co holds 22,907 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Portolan Capital Mngmt Limited Co invested in 190,119 shares or 1.07% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 79,718 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability, Connecticut-based fund reported 447,740 shares. Sei Investments stated it has 0.02% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). The Connecticut-based Conning has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). The New York-based Sg Americas Securities Ltd has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Healthcor Ltd Partnership invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Focused Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 200 shares. Cleararc Capital owns 0.1% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 6,182 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Company accumulated 25,220 shares. Bp Public Limited Com stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). C A S has 317,306 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.02% or 114,906 shares in its portfolio.

