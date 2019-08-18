Centene Del (CNC) Holding Has Lifted by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust; Greystone Managed Investments Has Cut Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Stake as Stock Value Declined

Greystone Managed Investments Inc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 7.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc sold 73,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 881,428 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.10M, down from 955,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $41.54. About 4.85 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE ADDED DLTR, SBAC, TSM, TMUS, SQ IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$8.2 BLN; 10/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Apr Rev NT$81.87B; 02/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$942 MLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC cuts 2018 sales target on weak iPhone demand; 16/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS FACILITY AND CONSTRUCTION FOR T$301 MLN; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.09 BLN; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES T$64.64 BLN (JAN T$79.74 BLN, 2017 DEC T$89.90 BLN); 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES T$103.70 BLN (FEB T$64.64 BLN, MAR 2017 T$85.88 BLN); 01/05/2018 – Arm Physical IP to Accelerate Mainstream Mobile and IoT SoC Designs on TSMC 22nm ULP/ULL Platform

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 84.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought 9,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 20,230 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, up from 10,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $48.01. About 3.72M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 3,879 shares to 68,088 shares, valued at $8.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Algonquin Pwr Utils Corp (AQUNF) by 108,581 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Mgmt accumulated 606,514 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Sandy Spring Financial Bank has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 2,218 are owned by Howe And Rusling. Putnam Investments Limited Liability holds 426,139 shares. Gam Holding Ag has 14,426 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Axon Capital Ltd Partnership holds 17.54% or 157,300 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 6.03M shares. Timessquare Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 0.48% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 1.18 million shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 263,718 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 80,380 shares. Cortland Assocs Mo holds 5.45% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 635,111 shares. Vantage Investment Ltd owns 0.97% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 197,024 shares. Glenview Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.34% or 724,752 shares. Leavell Inv Mgmt invested in 26,884 shares or 0.16% of the stock. First Quadrant Lp Ca accumulated 21,888 shares.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust, which manages about $296.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dcp Midstream Lp (NYSE:DPM) by 10,760 shares to 20,044 shares, valued at $663,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 13,364 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,530 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ).