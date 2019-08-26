Centene Del (CNC) Holding Has Lifted by Capstone Investment Advisors Llc; Jp Morgan Chase (JPM) Holder Alta Capital Management Upped Position

Alta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase (JPM) by 1068.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc bought 36,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 39,565 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01 million, up from 3,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $340.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $106.6. About 5.36M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/05/2018 – JP Morgan Tests Blockchain’s Capital Markets Potential; 22/05/2018 – J.P. Morgan analyst Stephen Tusa: “A company of this size and complexity cannot be seriously considering at least a dividend cut and/or a more aggressive approach to reinforcing its capital base.”; 17/05/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SPEAKS AT INFRASTRUCTURE PANEL: LIVE; 10/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Invests in AccessFintech, Commencing Series A Funding; 11/05/2018 – WOLTERS KLUWER NV WLSNc.AS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 49 EUROS FROM 45.9 EUROS; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Red Hat, Exits Ulta Beauty; 13/03/2018 – CITIGROUP HIRES JPMORGAN’S TRUSCOTT AS MD IN UK INVESTMENT BANK; 07/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon Speaks With Bloomberg Television: LIVE; 23/05/2018 – GALP ENERGIA SA GALP.LS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 18 EUROS FROM 17 EUROS; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup profit rises 13 pct on consumer banking, lower taxes

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 210.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,133 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 16,433 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $873,000, up from 5,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $45.2. About 2.91 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantres Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.39% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). The Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Communications Limited has invested 0.06% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Us Bankshares De reported 607,828 shares. Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Liability holds 49,700 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Frontier Invest Mgmt Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Jump Trading Lc invested in 4,098 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 384,461 shares. Wellington Llp holds 4.44M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 477,975 were reported by Clark Cap Mgmt. Wright Invsts Incorporated reported 33,721 shares. Roberts Glore And Com Il holds 0.58% or 17,550 shares in its portfolio. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Lc reported 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). The New York-based Retail Bank Of Mellon has invested 0.06% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Balyasny Asset Management Lc reported 455,758 shares. Voya Investment Ltd Llc owns 2.42 million shares for 0.29% of their portfolio.

