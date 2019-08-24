Centene Del (CNC) Holding Has Boosted by Miller Investment Management Lp; Meritage Group LP Has Upped Its Autodesk (ADSK) Stake by $24.03 Million; Stock Declined

Miller Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 89.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp bought 214,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 453,990 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.11M, up from 239,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $44.72. About 4.17M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 02/04/2018 – Centene: On Closing, Fidelis Care to Operate as For-Profit Health Insurer in New York; 24/04/2018 – Centene Sees 2018 Rev $60.6B-$61.4B; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Centene Proposed Sr. Unsec. Notes ‘BB+’; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – PENDING REGULATORY APPROVAL, CONTRACT IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON JULY 1, 2019; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180937: Centene Corporation; RxAdvance Corporation; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q EPS $1.91; 20/04/2018 – DJ Centene Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNC); 02/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Contract in Florida; 25/05/2018 – Centene’s Washington Subsidiary Selected For Medicaid Contract

Meritage Group Lp increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 10.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp bought 155,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 1.60M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248.69 million, up from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $143.99. About 2.55M shares traded or 33.73% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 DESTINI Estimator 2018.1.0 Showcases Seamless Integration with Autodesk BIM 360; 03/05/2018 – GM SAYS USING NEW SOFTWARE DESIGN TECHNOLOGY TO INTRODUCE NEXT GENERATION OF VEHICLE LIGHTWEIGHTING; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 3C; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UNDER ASC 606 OF $2,455 MLN TO $2,505 MLN; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 9C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11C; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.90, REV VIEW $2.50 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 09/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Tomorrow

Miller Investment Management Lp, which manages about $380.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 6,996 shares to 375,716 shares, valued at $106.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (XBI) by 3,388 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,776 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Com reported 799,586 shares. Moreover, Dubuque Retail Bank Co has 0% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 162 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants Inc has 6,400 shares. 379,188 were accumulated by Pointstate Capital L P. Grisanti Cap Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 95,608 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Limited Co reported 50,783 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Llc reported 45,664 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.52% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Moreover, Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 147,600 shares. 893 were reported by Ent Fin Corporation. Artemis Management Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 169,708 shares. Cortland Associate Mo holds 5.45% or 635,111 shares in its portfolio. Ajo Lp reported 0.19% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Td Asset Management Incorporated reported 0.11% stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 11,200 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Main Street Rech Ltd Co has invested 0.17% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Twin Tree Lp holds 11,577 shares. Regions Fincl Corp invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited owns 36,182 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 4,690 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 64,631 shares. 493,945 were reported by Earnest Prtn Limited Liability. Allstate Corp holds 0.05% or 12,716 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Management accumulated 0.64% or 1.87M shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca) reported 0.05% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Gru One Trading Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 3,841 shares in its portfolio. Hbk LP invested 0.02% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 5,372 shares. Manufacturers Life The accumulated 0.06% or 377,422 shares. Hl Fincl Svcs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).