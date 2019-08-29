Centene Del (CNC) Holding Boosted by York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc; As Harmonic (HLIT) Valuation Rose, Holder Marathon Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $1.28 Million

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 131.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc bought 406,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 716,442 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.04 million, up from 310,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $45.32. About 4.07 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene cuts 2018 forecast after delays in closing Fidelis acquisition; 02/04/2018 – Centene: On Closing, Fidelis Care to Operate as For-Profit Health Insurer in New York; 08/03/2018 – llliniCare Health Announces Career Opportunities in Carbondale; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS LOWER MIN. MEDICAL SPENDING RULE MAY BENEFIT FIRM; 30/04/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Offering of Common Stk; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE EXPECTED TO ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY DEPT OF HEALTH; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES APPROVAL FOR FIDELIS DEAL FROM NY AG `SOON’; 30/05/2018 – Centene at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12

Marathon Capital Management decreased its stake in Harmonic Inc (HLIT) by 91.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management sold 256,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.87% . The institutional investor held 22,375 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121,000, down from 278,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Harmonic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $595.00M market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.64. About 271,061 shares traded. Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) has risen 58.10% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.10% the S&P500. Some Historical HLIT News: 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Harmonic Drive Systems 6324.T -2017/18 group results; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Sees FY Adj Loss/Shr 22c-Adj EPS 18c; 24/04/2018 – Global $985.8 Million Harmonic Filters Market Report 2018-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic 1Q Bookings $102.6 Million; 11/05/2018 – Harmonic Dr Debt Risk Falls 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 30/04/2018 – HARMONIC SEES 2Q NET REV. $88.0M TO $98.0M, EST. $96.6M; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Sees FY Rev $375M-$425M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Harmonic Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HLIT); 16/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Harmonic Strait Financial Holdings Ltd

Marathon Capital Management, which manages about $223.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 23,370 shares to 46,685 shares, valued at $1.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in M D C Holding Inc (NYSE:MDC) by 51,478 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,378 shares, and has risen its stake in Daseke Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.79 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 11 investors sold HLIT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 75.14 million shares or 4.61% more from 71.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust holds 1.05M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raging Mngmt Limited Liability owns 5.84M shares for 4.59% of their portfolio. Profund Ltd Company reported 0% stake. Menta Cap Ltd Liability owns 25,775 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested 0% of its portfolio in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 461,249 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 66,177 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 3 shares. Fmr Ltd has 290,357 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Raymond James Financial Ser Advsr Incorporated holds 22,200 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 51,014 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag stated it has 0% in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board reported 0% stake.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.