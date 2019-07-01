Centene Del (CNC) Holding Boosted by Miller Investment Management Lp; Mbia (MBI) Market Valuation Declined While Kahn Brothers Group Trimmed Its Stake by $1.14 Billion

Miller Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 89.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp bought 214,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 453,990 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.11M, up from 239,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $50.81. About 4.21 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 EPS $4.36-EPS $4.70; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE RELATED TO ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF FIDELIS CARE; 04/05/2018 – Centene: to Use Portion of Proceeds to Finance Part of Fidelis Care Assets Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Adj EPS $2.17; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 13/03/2018 – Centene And RxAdvance Establish Transformative Partnership To Create Next Generation Pharmacy Management Solution; 14/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Centene’s Innovative Member Programs Recognized By Decision Health For Ninth Consecutive Year; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval for the Fidelis Care Transaction From NY Department of Health and NY Department of Fincl Services

Kahn Brothers Group Inc decreased its stake in Mbia (MBI) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc sold 119,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.41M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.01B, down from 4.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Mbia for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $838.68M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.3. About 332,864 shares traded. MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) has risen 4.63% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical MBI News: 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $40 MLN VS $49 MLN; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q ADJ. LOSS 69C-SHR; 21/05/2018 – LYNN TILTON AND MBIA WIN COURT APPROVAL OF ZOHAR SETTLEMENT; 07/05/2018 – MBIA HOLDERS BACK ADOPTION OF AMENDMENT TO BY-LAW; 19/04/2018 – MBIA Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME $31 MLN VS $52 MLN; 01/05/2018 – MBIA Gives Lynn Tilton 15 Months to Pay Zohar Debt in Bankruptcy; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Loss/Shr $1.12; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q OPER LOSS/SHR 69C, EST. LOSS/SHR 13C (2 EST.); 21/05/2018 – TILTON AND MBIA INSURANCE CAN KEEP SOME TERMS UNDER SEAL

Miller Investment Management Lp, which manages about $380.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 8,129 shares to 221,463 shares, valued at $17.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,379 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

