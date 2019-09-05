Centene Del (CNC) Holder York Capital Management Global Advisors Has Boosted Holding by $21.54 Million; Winslow Asset Management Holding in Apple Computer (AAPL) Has Decreased as Stock Price Rose

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 131.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc bought 406,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 716,442 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.04 million, up from 310,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $46.14. About 2.08 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 22/03/2018 – WASHINGTON STATE REGULATOR COMMENTS ON CENTENE FINE BY PHONE; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CENTENE’S SR DEBT RATINGS TO Ba1, REFLECTING; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – PENDING REGULATORY APPROVAL, CONTRACT IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON JULY 1, 2019; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FIDELIS DEAL COMPLETED NO LATER THAN JULY 1; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene’s profit more than doubles; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene cuts 2018 forecast after delays in closing Fidelis acquisition; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS LOWER MIN. MEDICAL SPENDING RULE MAY BENEFIT FIRM; 18/05/2018 – CENTENE – CONTRACT WILL BE ADMINISTERED BY COUNTY’S DEPARTMENT OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH AND IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE JULY 1, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Centene: On Closing, Fidelis Care to Operate as For-Profit Health Insurer in New York

Winslow Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc sold 2,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 94,677 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.98 million, down from 96,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $963.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $4.09 during the last trading session, reaching $213.28. About 20.99M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/04/2018 – The new focus on health may make Fitbit and Google stronger competitors against Apple whose smartwatch has continued to grow rapidly; 09/05/2018 – Toyota pours $22bn into R&D as Apple and Google close in; 03/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and former Google chief business officer Omid Kordestani were some of the first to offer their support; 12/03/2018 – Animation World: Bouchard’s ‘Central Park’ Lands at Apple; 12/03/2018 – Apple to Acquire Magazine-Subscription Service Texture; 29/05/2018 – Apple doesn’t always introduce new Macs at the show but it might refresh them; 18/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Review: Philips Hue Wellner lamp with Apple HomeKit; 02/04/2018 – Mark Gurman: Breaking now on @technology: Apple plans to start moving from Intel chips to its own custom Mac chips as early as; 10/04/2018 – Gender Pay Scorecard: Failing Grades For Facebook, Goldman Sachs And Walmart; Top Marks For Apple, Nike And Wells Fargo; 07/05/2018 – APPLE – ON APRIL 30, COURT ENTERED ORDER FOR PRELIMINARY APPROVAL OF SETTLEMENT OF IN RE APPLE INC E-BOOK DERIVATIVE LITIGATION CASE NO. 1-14-CV-269543

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New by 16,653 shares to 20,621 shares, valued at $6.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Willscot Corp by 872,405 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,410 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp New.

