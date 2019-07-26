Centene Del (CNC) Holder York Capital Management Global Advisors Boosted Stake by $21.54 Million; General Dynamics (GD) Market Value Declined While Peapack Gladstone Financial Boosted Stake by $544,687

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 131.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc bought 406,413 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 716,442 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.04 million, up from 310,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.05B market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $53.32. About 1.93 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP SAYS ITS IOWA SUBSIDIARY, IOWA TOTAL CARE, INC., HAS BEEN TENTATIVELY AWARDED A STATEWIDE CONTRACT FOR IA HEALTH LINK PROGRAM; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 22/03/2018 – WASHINGTON STATE REGULATOR COMMENTS ON CENTENE FINE BY PHONE; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $58.2 BLN TO $59.0 BLN; 14/05/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Centene Corp; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Making $340M Contribution to State of New York for Health Initiatives; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Centene’s Senior Debt Ratings To Ba1, Reflecting Its Improved Business Profile; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS EXPECTS ONE OF UNDERTAKINGS TO INCLUDE A $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CO TO STATE OF NEW YORK TO BE PAID OVER A 5-YR PERIOD – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – Centene: Fidelis Acquisition Expected to Close on or About July 1

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 5.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought 3,223 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 65,059 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.01 million, up from 61,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $188.23. About 400,347 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 17.41% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS DEAL NOW VALUED AT $9.7B INCL DEBT; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics and CSRA Amend Definitive Merger Agreement to Increase Offer Price to $41.25 Per Shr; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS GETS INSCOM CONTRACT FOR IT NETWORKS; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics: Secured All Necessary Regulatory Approvals, Has Funding in Place to Complete Deal in Early April; 15/05/2018 – Keel Laid for Future USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118); 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics and CSRA Amend Definitive Merger Agreement to Increase Offer Price to $41.25 Per Share; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Sweetens Cash Portion of CSRA Offer by 1.2%; 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream G650ER Completes Record-Breaking Polar Flight; 05/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS IN PACT FOR $7.5B FACILITY TO FUND CSRA DEAL; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts Offer for CSRA–Update

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark stated it has 355,339 shares. The North Carolina-based First Personal Fincl Svcs has invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 705,268 are held by Green Valley Invsts Limited Liability. First Hawaiian Comml Bank holds 0.04% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 12,386 shares. has 0.16% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 6.83M shares. Cypress Cap Grp Incorporated has 18,034 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Camarda Fincl Advsrs Ltd Liability, Florida-based fund reported 612 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems, a Florida-based fund reported 572,010 shares. Bb&T Corp, a North Carolina-based fund reported 239,321 shares. 1.14 million are held by Jennison Associate. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins owns 7,040 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Pnc Financial Ser Grp Incorporated Inc accumulated 1.19 million shares or 0.06% of the stock. Adams Diversified Equity Fund invested in 0.39% or 131,800 shares. Southpoint Cap Advsr Lp reported 1.30M shares.

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextdecade Corp by 618,338 shares to 57.87 million shares, valued at $251.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altaba Inc by 425,735 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.60 million shares, and cut its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $398,448 activity.