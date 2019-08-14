Centene Del (CNC) Holder Tpg-Axon Management LP Increased Its Stake; Lee Danner & Bass Holding in International Business Machine (IBM) Has Lowered by $1.20 Million

Tpg-Axon Management Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 183.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg-Axon Management Lp bought 101,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 157,300 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35 million, up from 55,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg-Axon Management Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.69% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $49.73. About 4.41M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.75-Adj EPS $7.15; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE UNIT COORDINATED CARE HAD REACHED 2017 DEAL FOR FIXES; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief: Centene partnership with pharmacy start-up will drive better care with lower costs; 13/03/2018 – Centene And RxAdvance Establish Transformative Partnership To Create Next Generation Pharmacy Management Solution; 14/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Centene Sees 2018 Rev $60.6B-$61.4B; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Entering Into Certain Undertakings With NY State Dept of Health As Part of Fidelis Care Deal; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO; 08/03/2018 – llliniCare Health Announces Career Opportunities in Carbondale; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – PENDING REGULATORY APPROVAL, CONTRACT IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON JULY 1, 2019

Lee Danner & Bass Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 38.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc sold 8,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 13,527 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91 million, down from 22,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $135.79. About 4.52M shares traded or 23.63% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 23/05/2018 – IBM gives jobs boost to Emmanuel Macron’s pitch to tech groups; 08/03/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re Notification of filing of document; 24/04/2018 – IBM IBM.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 5 PCT; 24/05/2018 – IBM and Crédit Mutuel Strengthen Their Strategic Partnership to Build the Bank of Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – College students apply for more entry-level jobs at IBM, JP Morgan, Amazon and Tesla than at any other companies; 11/04/2018 – NGINX Brings Advanced Load Balancing for Kubernetes to IBM Cloud Private; 26/04/2018 – Jewelry companies team up with IBM on blockchain platform; 23/03/2018 – Techedge considers new acquisitions following NIMBL takeover, plans Milan IPO – CEO; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 16/03/2018 – IBM Helps Accelerate Al with Fast New Data Platform, Elite Team

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 414,119 were reported by Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability. Jacobs Levy Equity reported 565,364 shares stake. Pekin Hardy Strauss Incorporated holds 27,688 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. 4,059 are held by Charter Trust Company. Riverhead Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.1% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). State Teachers Retirement System invested in 679,361 shares. Hexavest Incorporated holds 573,696 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Prudential owns 417,557 shares. Quantres Asset Management owns 10,200 shares. Palisade Cap Management Nj stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Tudor Corporation Et Al stated it has 35,516 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. New York-based Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.07% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Credit Agricole S A reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Ranger Investment Management Lp invested in 76 shares. Cetera Advisor Networks Limited Liability Corp reported 5,823 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Centene, Hormel Foods and Advance Auto Parts – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Centene’s (NYSE:CNC) Shareholders Feel About Its 162% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Centene to expand presence in health insurance exchange in 10 states – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Think About Buying Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Daniel Loeb’s 5 Biggest Stock Buys of 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 9.76 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Better Buy: IBM vs. Oracle – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “IBM Counts On Red Hat For Cloud Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Arconic, IBM and Westrock – Investorplace.com” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “IBM Stops Buybacks to Pay for Red Hat – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $907.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 5,843 shares to 24,723 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dxc Technology Co. by 6,530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,236 shares, and has risen its stake in Adt Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charter Trust owns 74,176 shares. South Dakota Investment Council stated it has 151,107 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. 12,202 were accumulated by Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma. Hl Limited Liability holds 176,494 shares. Motco holds 1,440 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Klingenstein Fields & Company Ltd Company accumulated 0.16% or 20,925 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd holds 1.26M shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 0.07% or 6,596 shares. Wellington Shields & Llc invested in 30,099 shares or 2.16% of the stock. Peapack Gladstone holds 69,683 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 0.14% stake. Essex Fincl Services Incorporated invested in 22,601 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, Shelter Insurance Retirement Plan has 2.74% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Vigilant Cap Management reported 0.1% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).