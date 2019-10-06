Centene Del (CNC) Holder Tpg-Axon Management LP Cut Holding; Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Has Lifted Stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) as Valuation Rose

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) by 18.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc bought 194,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.51% . The institutional investor held 1.27 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.24 million, up from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Koninklijke Philips N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $45.28. About 404,799 shares traded. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) has risen 6.85% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.85% the S&P500. Some Historical PHG News: 17/04/2018 – FDA: Philips Medical Systems (Cleveland) Inc- Ingenuity TF PET/CT, Model No. 882442 Product Usage: The device is an integrated; 18/04/2018 – FDA: Philips Electronics North America Corporation- Achieva 1.5T: 1) Nova (Dual), Model 781173, 2) Achieva 1.5T Initial Systems; 09/05/2018 – KONINKLIJKE BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER NV BOSN.AS – NET DEBT POSITION INCREASED IN THE FIRST QUARTER; 16/05/2018 – PHILIPS LIGHTING NV LIGHT.AS – SIGNIFY WILL CONTINUE TO USE PHILIPS BRAND FOR ITS PRODUCTS; 25/04/2018 – KONINKLIJKE BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER NV BOSN.AS – BASED ON CURRENT PLANS CONTRACT IS VALUED AT AROUND EUR 85 MLN; 18/04/2018 – FDA: Philips Electronics North America Corporation- Panorama 1.0T, Model 781250 Product Usage: Indicated for use as a diagnosti; 16/03/2018 – Philips Lighting Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 11/04/2018 – Investor CIAM pushes for shareholder vote on Ahold takeover defence; 24/04/2018 – CORRECTED- KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS – ANNOUNCED PRICING OF ISSUE OF EUR 500 MLN FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2024 AND EUR 500 MLN FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2028 (CORRECTS; 11/04/2018 – AHOLD DELHAIZE: BOARDS HAVE RIGHT TO EXTEND ANTI-TAKEOVER MEASURES INDEFINITELY

Tpg-Axon Management Lp decreased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 75.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg-Axon Management Lp sold 118,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 38,600 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.02M, down from 157,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg-Axon Management Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $43.57. About 3.13M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval For The Fidelis Care Transaction From New York Department Of Health And New York Departmen; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.91-EPS $6.25; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE RELATED TO ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF FIDELIS CARE; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Making $340M Contribution to State of New York for Health Initiatives; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP SAYS ITS IOWA SUBSIDIARY, IOWA TOTAL CARE, INC., HAS BEEN TENTATIVELY AWARDED A STATEWIDE CONTRACT FOR IA HEALTH LINK PROGRAM; 20/04/2018 – DJ Centene Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNC); 21/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Contract in Florida; 04/05/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Closing of Offering of Common Stk and Full Exercise of Option

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA) by 149,516 shares to 1.85M shares, valued at $140.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 102,170 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.73M shares, and cut its stake in Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd (NYSE:XIN).

Tpg-Axon Management Lp, which manages about $5.78 billion and $47.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 50,400 shares to 216,200 shares, valued at $9.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 8.99% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.89 per share. CNC’s profit will be $396.55 million for 11.23 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual earnings per share reported by Centene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.61% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 79 investors sold CNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 383.18 million shares or 46.68% less from 718.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Argent Capital Limited Liability Company invested in 592,279 shares. Hap Trading Llc reported 545,068 shares stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 0.06% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Winslow Cap Mngmt invested 0.02% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 95,253 shares stake. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Moreover, Virtu Financial Limited Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.02% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Scout Invests Inc has invested 1.41% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Moreover, Eminence Cap Lp has 1.8% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested in 49,524 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Green Valley reported 1.8% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Llc owns 22,422 shares. Hilltop Hldg stated it has 12,886 shares. Cooperman Leon G has 350,000 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio.