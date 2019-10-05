Centene Del (CNC) Holder Three Peaks Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake as Stock Price Rose; United Bankshares Wv (UBSI) Holder Janney Montgomery Scott Trimmed Its Stake by $916,231

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc decreased its stake in United Bankshares Inc Wv (UBSI) by 16.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc sold 24,763 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 121,443 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.50M, down from 146,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in United Bankshares Inc Wv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $37.28. About 272,702 shares traded. United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) has risen 0.24% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UBSI News: 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK 4Q LOSS 2.6B RUPEES; 19/03/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA – EXERCISE OF CALL OPTION ON AT-1 BONDS; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK 4Q INTEREST INCOME 21.9B RUPEES; 28/03/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA COMMENTS IN STATEMENT ON NSE WEBSITE; 28/03/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA GRANTED BANKING LICENSE FOR UK UNIT; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK GROSS NPA 24.10% END-MARCH VS 20.10% END-DEC; 30/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK CORP AUB.PS – APPROVED DECLARATION OF CASH DIVIDENDS OF 1.60 PESOS PER SHARE; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – MARCH QTR GROSS NPA 24.10 PCT VS 20.10 PCT PREVIOUS QTR; 03/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – TO CONSIDER RAISING CAPITAL NOT EXCEEDING 15 BLN RUPEES IN ONE OR MORE TRANCHES BY QIP, PUBLIC ISSUE OR RIGHTS ISSUE; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: United Bank Of India – Statement Of Debt Securities/Ncds For Period Ended March 2018

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 37.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc sold 19,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 32,301 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.69M, down from 51,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $43.57. About 3.13 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 22/03/2018 – CENTENE FINED ON FAILURE TO MEET COMPLIANCE PLAN REQUIREMENTS; 22/05/2018 – Centene Awarded Statewide Medicaid Contract In Iowa; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO OF RXADVANCE (ADDS DROPPED WORDS ‘OF RXADVANCE); 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Adj EPS $2.17; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $58.2 BLN TO $59.0 BLN; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 25/05/2018 – CENTENE’S WASHINGTON UNIT SELECTED FOR MEDICAID CONTRACT; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval for the Fidelis Care Transaction From NY Department of Health and NY Department of Fincl Services; 30/05/2018 – Centene at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE EXPECTED TO ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY DEPT OF HEALTH

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 11 investors sold UBSI shares while 88 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 70.10 million shares or 4.12% less from 73.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 42,610 were accumulated by Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 40,064 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jane Street Gp Ltd Llc holds 0% in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) or 7,392 shares. Jefferies Limited Liability Com invested 0% in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 0% or 195,072 shares. Moreover, Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) for 11,118 shares. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership has 636 shares. Smithfield Com holds 0.07% or 19,309 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn reported 58,817 shares. Brandywine Glob Investment Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 224,413 shares in its portfolio. Next Fincl Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) for 12 shares. Fmr Ltd, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,737 shares. Carroll Assoc invested 0% in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). 10,653 are held by Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Parametric Associates Ltd Co reported 431,244 shares stake.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $80,943 activity.

Analysts await United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 1.61% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.62 per share. UBSI’s profit will be $64.18 million for 14.79 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by United Bankshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, which manages about $15.70B and $13.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Asbury Auto Group Inc (NYSE:ABG) by 11,463 shares to 32,494 shares, valued at $2.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Etf Etf Prime Cyber Etf by 30,171 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,071 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 79 investors sold CNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 383.18 million shares or 46.68% less from 718.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.1% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Ima Wealth Inc stated it has 0.04% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Suvretta Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.45% or 1.30 million shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Bridgeway Cap Incorporated invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Intrust Comml Bank Na has invested 0.29% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Cooperman Leon G has invested 1.09% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Company reported 300 shares. Southpoint Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 2.70M shares or 5.35% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Whittier Com invested in 2,112 shares. Cs Mckee LP invested 1.59% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Qs Ltd Llc owns 15,528 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Hudson Bay Capital Mgmt LP has invested 0.47% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 22,099 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Analysts await Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 8.99% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.89 per share. CNC’s profit will be $396.55 million for 11.23 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual EPS reported by Centene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.61% negative EPS growth.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27M and $345.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 10,686 shares to 35,432 shares, valued at $2.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK) by 49,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 405,664 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).