Centene Del (CNC) Holder Rudman Errol M Upped Holding; As Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Shares Declined, Shareholder Duncker Streett & Company Has Decreased Its Stake

Duncker Streett & Company Inc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 97.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 200 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18,000, down from 8,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $99.88. About 2.12M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID TO PULL, REFILE WITH MOFCOM ON NXPI: DEALREP; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXPI PURCHASE AGREEMENT UNTIL JULY 25; 18/04/2018 – Márcio Magalhães Silva: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover; 19/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: LATEST: Qualcomm very concerned with the fate of NXP deal as the firms extend merger agreement, refile with MOFCOM – sources h…; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm slides after layoffs, regulatory challenges to NXP merger; 16/04/2018 – Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 bln NXP takeover; 19/04/2018 – Sources tell CNBC Qualcomm is “very concerned” with the fate of an NXP Semiconductors deal; 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors, Alibaba’s AliOS Enter Partnership for New In-Vehicle Experiences; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – AMENDMENT ELIMINATES REQUIREMENT THAT QUALCOMM DELIVER AUDITED AND UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR NXP; 16/04/2018 – Globe Technology: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44-billion NXP takeover

Rudman Errol M increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 78.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rudman Errol M bought 112,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 254,400 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.51 million, up from 142,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rudman Errol M who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $48.7. About 3.94M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Duncker Streett & Company Inc, which manages about $337.79M and $434.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,552 shares to 15,630 shares, valued at $2.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3,463 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,601 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toth Advisory Corp invested in 480 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Three Peaks Management Ltd holds 51,600 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks, a Georgia-based fund reported 6,732 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc owns 565,364 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. First Limited Partnership owns 987,452 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Gateway Invest Advisers Llc stated it has 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Fil Ltd holds 713,010 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Virtu Financial Limited Liability Company owns 40,972 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. 522 are held by Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Gyroscope Mngmt Gru Ltd Llc has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Ima Wealth has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 15,000 shares. Fmr Ltd Co holds 4.68M shares. Icon Advisers Incorporated holds 0.24% or 44,822 shares in its portfolio.

Rudman Errol M, which manages about $148.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 24,000 shares to 178,410 shares, valued at $9.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

