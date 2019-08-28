Centene Del (CNC) Holder Proshare Advisors Increased Position; Aflac (AFL) Shares Rose While Stadion Money Management Has Decreased Its Holding

Stadion Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 25.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadion Money Management Llc sold 7,053 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 20,149 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, down from 27,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadion Money Management Llc who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $48.98. About 3.59 million shares traded or 12.19% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk O; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aflac Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFL); 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.47B; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Incorporated; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘A+’ IFS to Aflac Japan Insurance Subsidiary; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC REPORTS 1Q RESULTS, AFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK, DECLARES 2Q; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 15/03/2018 – Aflac announces 5 businesses as Partners of the Year for exceptional service in 2017; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q ADJ. EPS EX-YEN IMPACT $1.02; 09/05/2018 – Aflac Brings Home SABRE Awards for Corporate Responsibility, Including Top Award for Best in Show

Proshare Advisors Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 114.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc bought 59,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 111,771 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.94M, up from 51,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $45.03. About 7.31 million shares traded or 23.61% up from the average. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 21/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180937: Centene Corporation; RxAdvance Corporation; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.75-Adj EPS $7.15; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Centene Escrow I Corporation Senior Notes Ba1; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CENTENE IS FOR INITIATIVES TO PROVIDE HIGH QUALITY HEALTHCARE TO “VULNERABLE POPULATIONS WITHIN NEW YORK STATE”; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE UNIT COORDINATED CARE HAD REACHED 2017 DEAL FOR FIXES; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO; 15/03/2018 – Centene recently partnered with RxAdvance, a start-up that manages pharmacy benefits

Proshare Advisors Llc, which manages about $28.14B and $16.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 21,220 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $107.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 121,774 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 296,961 shares, and cut its stake in Smith A O Corp (NYSE:AOS).

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Centurion re-awarded health services contract in Georgia – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Daniel Loeb’s 5 Biggest Stock Buys of 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Centene Announces 2020 Health Insurance Marketplace Expansion – PRNewswire” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors Feel About Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 2,614 shares. Psagot Invest House Limited has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Moreover, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.04% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Leavell Investment Mgmt holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 26,884 shares. Artemis Mngmt Llp reported 169,708 shares. Jgp Gestao De Recursos Ltda accumulated 9,194 shares or 0.18% of the stock. First Personal Ser holds 294 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Com owns 4,098 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 779,020 shares. Highbridge Cap Management Lc has 78,478 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory reported 480 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Co holds 19,450 shares. Oppenheimer &, a New York-based fund reported 70,388 shares. Massmutual Tru Company Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.09% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Stadion Money Management Llc, which manages about $6.01B and $2.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 1.16 million shares to 1.45 million shares, valued at $260.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 4,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 349,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (ISTB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lyrical Asset LP holds 5.33% or 7.96 million shares in its portfolio. Investec Asset Management Ltd reported 3.41M shares stake. Sand Hill Global Advsrs Llc invested 0.04% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 63,077 shares. Geode Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 12.12M shares. Brinker Cap invested in 0.04% or 21,609 shares. Brown Advisory has invested 0.04% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Westwood Corp Il stated it has 4,800 shares. Marathon Asset Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 2.20 million shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.23% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Moreover, Fred Alger has 0% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 325 shares. Tru Department Mb Commercial Bank N A reported 52 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 0.14% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 1.09M shares. Diligent Limited Liability holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 9,000 shares. First Allied Advisory Ser reported 0.15% stake.

More notable recent Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Makes Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Aflac Incorporated’s (NYSE:AFL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 81% – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Aflac, Apple, Chipotle, Coca-Cola, Dell, Dish, Gilead, McDonaldâ€™s, Starbucks and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Aflac Incorporated’s (NYSE:AFL) ROE Of 11% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,659 activity.