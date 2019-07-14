Centene Del (CNC) Holder Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has Raised Its Holding by $490,939; Pictet Asset Management LTD Continues to Hold Holding in Altria Group (MO)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 84.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought 9,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,230 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, up from 10,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.53B market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $54.51. About 5.94 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 30/04/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Offering of Common Stk; 13/03/2018 – Centene And RxAdvance Establish Transformative Partnership To Create Next Generation Pharmacy Management Solution; 03/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs; 22/03/2018 – WASHINGTON STATE REGULATOR COMMENTS ON CENTENE FINE BY PHONE; 24/04/2018 – Centene cut its 2018 earnings per share forecast to a range of $6.75 to $7.15 from a prior estimate of $6.95 to $7.35 per share; 25/05/2018 – CENTENE’S WASHINGTON UNIT SELECTED FOR MEDICAID CONTRACT; 08/05/2018 – Centene’s Innovative Member Programs Recognized By Decision Health For Ninth Consecutive Year; 02/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Contract in Florida; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – PENDING REGULATORY APPROVAL, CONTRACT IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON JULY 1, 2019

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 10.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd bought 153,814 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.60 million shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.86 million, up from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $49.5. About 6.10 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Smokeable Products Segment Rev $5.41B; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Net $1.89B; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria’s Strong Profitability Benefits From Consistent Pricing Power, Reduced Variable Costs; 22/05/2018 – Altria creates new `core’, `innovative’ tobacco units; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: IQOS ROLLOUT PLAN IS READY UPON FDA APPROVAL; 29/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Cuts JPMorgan, Buys More Altria; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00, REV VIEW $19.64 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust, which manages about $296.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 73,512 shares to 13,856 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 13,364 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,530 shares, and cut its stake in Dcp Midstream Lp (NYSE:DPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deltec Asset Lc owns 234,608 shares. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of invested in 38,744 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ima Wealth holds 0.04% or 2,012 shares. Tower Limited Liability Company (Trc) has 0.02% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 7,364 shares. Grisanti Cap Mngmt invested in 3.09% or 95,608 shares. New York-based Pointstate Cap LP has invested 0.4% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Connecticut-based Northeast Consultants Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.04% or 140,219 shares in its portfolio. Cleararc Cap invested in 0.1% or 10,012 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt, Guernsey-based fund reported 4,637 shares. Retail Bank Of The West, California-based fund reported 48,437 shares. Assetmark owns 0.17% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 355,339 shares. First Trust Advsrs LP owns 987,452 shares. 850,570 were accumulated by Southernsun Asset Limited. Blair William Il reported 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $45.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 20,800 shares to 474,380 shares, valued at $23.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 8,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,509 shares, and cut its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS).