Centene Del (CNC) Holder Oz Management LP Upped Holding by $23.76 Million as Valuation Rose; As Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT) Shares Rose, Holder Pinnacle Holdings Boosted Its Stake

Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 65.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 456,882 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 1.16 million shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.74 million, up from 701,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $46.6. About 1.37 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 21/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE & RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP; 18/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Correctional Healthcare Contract In Tucson, Arizona; 08/05/2018 – Centene’s Innovative Member Programs Recognized By Decision Health For Ninth Consecutive Year; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE TO FINANCE FIDELIS DEAL WITH $2.3B EQUITY, $1.6B DEBT; 04/05/2018 – Centene: to Use Portion of Proceeds to Finance Part of Fidelis Care Assets Acquisition; 04/05/2018 – Centene: Fidelis Acquisition Expected to Close on or About July 1; 30/04/2018 – Centene To Sell $2.6B in Shrs of Common Stk; 25/05/2018 – CENTENE’S WASHINGTON UNIT SELECTED FOR MEDICAID CONTRACT; 22/03/2018 – WASHINGTON STATE REGULATOR COMMENTS ON CENTENE FINE BY PHONE

Pinnacle Holdings Llc increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT) by 0.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc bought 290 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.78% . The hedge fund held 48,583 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $806.48M, up from 48,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Eagle Bancorp Montana for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.87 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $16.76. About 132 shares traded. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) has declined 7.93% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.93% the S&P500. Some Historical EBMT News: 24/04/2018 – Eagle Bancorp Montana 1Q EPS 11c; 22/05/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP MONTANA – OUTSIDE DIRECTOR AND VICE CHAIRMAN RICK HAYS WILL ASSUME POSITION OF CHAIRMAN UPON DREYER S RETIREMENT; 22/05/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP MONTANA SAYS ON MAY 17, LARRY A. DREYER, CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, NOTIFIED CO OF INTENTION TO RETIRE EFFECTIVE OCTOBER 18, 2018 – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 Fed St Louis: Eagle Bank President Joins St. Louis Fed’s Little Rock Branch Board; 23/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBMT)

More notable recent Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Eagle Bancorp Montana Completes Purchase of The State Bank of Townsend, Townsend, Montana – GlobeNewswire” on January 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Eagle Bancorp Montana Earns $3.2 Million, or $0.51 Per Diluted Share, in Second Quarter 2019; Assets Surpass $1.0 Billion; Raises Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend by 2.7% to $0.095 per Share and Renews Stock Repurchase Plan – GlobeNewswire” published on July 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Fortress Biotech Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Highlights – GlobeNewswire” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stock Market Roundup Jan. 30: Stocks’ Worst Day of 2017 – Nasdaq” published on January 30, 2017 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Orchard Therapeutics Presents New Registrational Data Demonstrating Sustained Clinical Benefit of OTL-200 for the Treatment of MLD – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 1 investors sold EBMT shares while 9 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 2.11 million shares or 1.06% more from 2.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 25,598 are held by Minerva Ltd Llc. Moreover, First Manhattan Comm has 0% invested in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) for 3,303 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owns 52,183 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0% or 12,186 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 2,782 shares. Captrust has invested 0% in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT). Maltese Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 75,444 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 24,635 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Limited Liability owns 48,583 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Glacier Peak Ltd Liability Corp owns 79,700 shares or 1.25% of their US portfolio. Blackrock has 0% invested in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT). Vanguard Gp Inc stated it has 75,116 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Jacobs Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.73% invested in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) for 236,424 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 6,705 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48 million and $269.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 177 shares to 21,282 shares, valued at $2.85 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,844 shares, and cut its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 79 investors sold CNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 383.18 million shares or 46.68% less from 718.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 12,886 were accumulated by Hilltop. Norinchukin Bankshares The invested in 0.05% or 58,248 shares. Allstate owns 0.03% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 37,189 shares. Cleararc holds 6,182 shares. Reilly Advisors Ltd Llc stated it has 700 shares. Axa holds 0.01% or 64,380 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 70,507 shares. Jennison Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.08% or 1.54 million shares. Sequoia Finance Lc reported 88,147 shares. Howe And Rusling Inc holds 220 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 60,600 are owned by Cornercap Inv Counsel. Gyroscope Cap Management Group Limited Liability Corporation holds 15,533 shares. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 167,106 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Wesbanco National Bank & Trust has 0.04% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28B and $18.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 103,118 shares to 967,193 shares, valued at $108.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 101,924 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.49M shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New.