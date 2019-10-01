Centene Del (CNC) Holder Oz Management LP Has Lifted Its Stake by $23.76 Million as Valuation Rose; As Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Lowered Stake

Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 65.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 456,882 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 1.16 million shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.74 million, up from 701,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $43.26. About 4.69 million shares traded or 0.37% up from the average. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Entering Into Certain Undertakings With NY State Dept of Health As Part of Fidelis Care Deal; 22/05/2018 – Centene Awarded Statewide Medicaid Contract In Iowa; 10/04/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE AND RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP TO CREATE NEXT GENERATION PHARMACY MANAGEMENT SOLUTION; 08/03/2018 – FTC: 20180826: Centene Corporation; CMG Holding Company, LLC; 20/04/2018 – DJ Centene Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNC); 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 EPS $4.36-EPS $4.70; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP QTRLY SHR $1.91; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Centene Outlook To Positive From Stable; Affirms; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.35

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 28.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold 3,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The hedge fund held 9,946 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46M, down from 13,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $158.14. About 562,722 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E Carlsbad – 03/07/2018 01:53 PM; 26/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/26/2018 10:19 AM; 09/04/2018 – AIR Worldwide Collaborates with RenaissanceRe to Develop Industry’s First Probabilistic Model for Extreme Liability Events; 19/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS INC VRSK.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $102; 20/03/2018 – ISO Claims Partners Integrates Premonition Data and Analytics to Improve Claim Litigation Outcomes; 17/04/2018 – HYUNDAI WILL SUPPLY VERISK WITH DRIVING DATA VIA BLUE LINK; 16/04/2018 – Verisk Analytics Group President Nana Banerjee to Resign; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q EPS 79c; 13/03/2018 – AER Study Reveals Extreme Winter Weather Is Strongly Related to Arctic Warmth; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 94C, EST. 94C

Analysts await Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 3.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.08 per share. VRSK’s profit will be $183.13 million for 35.30 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Verisk Analytics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.82% EPS growth.

More notable recent Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verisk 3E Launches Cloud-Based Poison Centre Notification Application to Improve Product Safety and Compliance – GlobeNewswire” on September 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Insurance Australia Group Selects AIR’s New Earthquake Model for New Zealand to Help Manage Its Catastrophe Risk – GlobeNewswire” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Verisk (VRSK) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Louisville data and intelligence firm sold for $364 million – Louisville Business First” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 13,977 shares to 70,592 shares, valued at $18.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (AGG) by 2,762 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,003 shares, and has risen its stake in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 23 investors sold VRSK shares while 180 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 144.73 million shares or 2.43% less from 148.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pitcairn reported 0.03% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd owns 131,325 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.07% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Moreover, Trustmark Bank & Trust Trust Department has 0.01% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 522 shares. Prelude Management Limited Com stated it has 0% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md accumulated 0.11% or 5.51M shares. Mountain Pacific Advisers Inc Id reported 222,555 shares. Redmond Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 10,256 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 411,420 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Trust Fund stated it has 3,413 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Checchi Advisers owns 1,744 shares. Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 57,202 shares. King Luther Corp holds 166,270 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.08% or 8,700 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.04% stake.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Judging Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “OHA sends all 15 CCO applicants contracts to sign – Portland Business Journal” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Does Centene Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CNC) 11% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.