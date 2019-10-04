Centene Del (CNC) Holder Miller Investment Management LP Has Lowered Stake as Stock Value Rose; Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Has Trimmed Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding by $5.55 Million; Shares Rose

Miller Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp sold 33,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 420,226 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.04 million, down from 453,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $42.87. About 804,246 shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 10/04/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CENTENE’S SR DEBT RATINGS TO Ba1, REFLECTING; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS EXPECTS ONE OF UNDERTAKINGS TO INCLUDE A $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CO TO STATE OF NEW YORK TO BE PAID OVER A 5-YR PERIOD – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES CONTRIBUTING $340M TO NY STATE OVER 5-YR PERIOD; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK ADDED MHK, SNAP, PM, CNC, IPHI IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – CENTENE PRICES OFFERING PRICES AT $107.50/SHR; 23/04/2018 – CENTENE:FIDELIS CARE TRANSACTION OK BY NY DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Adj EPS $2.17; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Making $340M Contribution to State of New York for Health Initiatives; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by 96.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc sold 22,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 910 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $222,000, down from 23,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.09 billion market cap company. It closed at $215.36 lastly. It is down 1.90% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Miller Investment Management Lp, which manages about $437.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (MCHI) by 248,187 shares to 486,097 shares, valued at $28.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 46,609 shares in the quarter, for a total of 323,155 shares, and has risen its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI).

Analysts await Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 8.99% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.89 per share. CNC’s profit will be $396.55M for 11.05 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual earnings per share reported by Centene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.61% negative EPS growth.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc, which manages about $517.77M and $352.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Comms (NYSE:VZ) by 5,648 shares to 153,431 shares, valued at $8.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) by 3,986 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,108 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. $4.64 million worth of stock was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 14.28 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

