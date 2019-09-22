Centene Del (CNC) Holder Magnetar Financial Boosted Stake; As Cbs Cl B (CBS) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Has Boosted Holding

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Cbs Corp Cl B (CBS) by 30.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc bought 69,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 298,578 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.90 million, up from 229,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Cbs Corp Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $41.88. About 7.46 million shares traded or 98.77% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 20/03/2018 – CBS This Morning: A new package exploded overnight in Texas, this time at a FedEx facility outside San Antonio. A law; 15/05/2018 – #breakingnews: CBS likely takeover play as Moonves eyes war with Shari Redstone; 04/04/2018 – Shari Redstone Is Said to Push for Viacom’s Bakish in a CBS Deal; 07/05/2018 – Charter and CBS Corp Announce Multi-Yr Content Carriage Agreement; 26/03/2018 – CBS CITES ’60 MINUTES’ PROGRAM WITH STORMY DANIELS INTERVIEW; 29/05/2018 – Redstones’ NAI Says It Is No Longer Seeking CBS-Viacom Merger; 17/05/2018 – CBS-Redstone Fight Is Far From Over — in Court or the Boardroom; 27/03/2018 – BOSTON TO LET NUTONOMY, OPTIMUS RESUME SELF-DRIVING TESTS: CBS; 20/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Viacom, CBS CEOs have discussed potential merger – sources (Reuters) – Viacom Inc Chief Execut; 29/05/2018 – Recode: Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint

Magnetar Financial Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 70.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc bought 94,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 228,900 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.00M, up from 134,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $46.39. About 6.13M shares traded or 27.34% up from the average. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene’s profit more than doubles; 24/04/2018 – Centene cut its 2018 earnings per share forecast to a range of $6.75 to $7.15 from a prior estimate of $6.95 to $7.35 per share; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 16/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.35; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 08/03/2018 Centene Subsidiaries Awarded Contract In Arizona; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK ADDED MHK, SNAP, PM, CNC, IPHI IN 1Q: 13F

Magnetar Financial Llc, which manages about $13.74B and $5.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Collier Creek Holdings by 200,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $3.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 14,934 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,430 shares, and cut its stake in Wright Med Group N V (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 79 investors sold CNC shares while 188 reduced holdings.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Centene (CNC), WellCare (WCG) Gain State Insurance Department Approvals for Merger – StreetInsider.com” on September 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “More Problems Emerge For This Health Care ETF – Benzinga” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Think About Buying Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “6 Underperforming Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Judging Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) ROE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “The Unknown Media Giant Taking The World By Storm – PRNewswire” on September 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Weigh In On CBS, Mastercard And More – Benzinga” published on September 07, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “T-Mobile has a plan B for 5G if it doesn’t merge with Sprint – Kansas City – Kansas City Business Journal” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Viacom CEO Bob Bakish and CBS CFO Christina Spade to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Communacopia Conference – Business Wire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 53 investors sold CBS shares while 184 reduced holdings.