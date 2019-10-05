Centene Del (CNC) Holder Keybank National Association Lifted Position by $1.80 Million as Valuation Rose; Greatmark Investment Partners Has Boosted Its Stake in United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) by $388,516 as Shares Rose

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 4.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc bought 3,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 85,059 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.78M, up from 81,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $117.49. About 2.28 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 23/04/2018 – Science Start-Ups Gain Strong Momentum at the Prince William Science Accelerator; 20/03/2018 – UPS Expands Marketplace Shipping Platform By Adding Houzz And Pricefalls Marketplace; 05/04/2018 – Amazon and UPS have been arguing over the post office’s cost structure through public filings with the Postal Regulatory Commission, the federal arm in charge of setting prices for the Postal Service; 02/05/2018 – UPS is in talks with at least one U.S. trucking firm to launch an in-home delivery service for large, heavy goods such as couches and treadmills; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2018 World Growth Forecast to 3.9% from 3.7%; 16/04/2018 – George Willis Named UPS President Of U.S. Operations, Myron Gray To Retire; 14/05/2018 – UPS to create over 500 jobs with new UK delivery centre; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2018 Eurozone Growth Forecast to 2.3% from 2.1%; 03/05/2018 – LLC AVITRANS UPS STAKE IN RUSHYDRO TO 5.96%; 20/04/2018 – CHARM TALENT UPS LONGFOR PROPERTIES STAKE TO 43.71% FROM 43.66%

Keybank National Association increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 207.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association bought 34,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 51,197 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.69M, up from 16,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $43.57. About 3.13M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Centene Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNC); 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES APPROVAL FOR FIDELIS DEAL FROM NY AG `SOON’; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Net $338M; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Centene Escrow I Corporation Senior Notes Ba1; Outlook Stable; 30/04/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Offering of Common Stk; 09/05/2018 – llliniCare Health Recognized with Two Platinum Awards from Decision Health for Outstanding Achievement in Healthcare; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP CNC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.14, REV VIEW $59.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval for the Fidelis Care Transaction From NY Department of Health and NY Department of Fincl Services; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $1.7 BLN OF NOTES

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Corbyn Invest Mngmt Md stated it has 2.62% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 131,134 were reported by Cibc Asset Mngmt. Redmond Asset Limited invested 0.24% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Welch And Forbes Limited Liability has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). The Indiana-based Walter Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv has invested 0.16% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc owns 0.33% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 5.29M shares. Osher Van De Voorde Inv stated it has 71,334 shares or 3.04% of all its holdings. Willingdon Wealth Management stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Salzhauer Michael owns 1,993 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 151,268 are owned by Mcdaniel Terry & Communications. Klingenstein Fields & Limited Liability Company has 189,429 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Macroview Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 639 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. 5,256 are held by Bollard Grp Inc Ltd. Rh Dinel Inv Counsel invested in 1.13% or 11,850 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 79 investors sold CNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 383.18 million shares or 46.68% less from 718.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership reported 120,109 shares. Barrett Asset Management Lc invested in 0% or 900 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.06% or 20,700 shares. Principal Fincl reported 622,479 shares. C M Bidwell & Associate stated it has 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Vanguard Group invested 0.08% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Thomas White Intll Ltd reported 9,200 shares. 49,760 were reported by Rbf Capital Llc. First Advsrs Ltd Partnership owns 230,339 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 5.91M shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Llc accumulated 19,465 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 900 shares. British Columbia Corporation stated it has 117,973 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Llc holds 0.04% or 2,858 shares. Scott And Selber Incorporated invested in 1.03% or 39,236 shares.

Keybank National Association, which manages about $17.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 53,607 shares to 2.31M shares, valued at $77.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 5,209 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,462 shares, and cut its stake in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RNR).